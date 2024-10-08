Melania Trump Reveals Her Unexpected Friendship With King Charles in Her New Memoir

The Trumps often praise the famous brood, but one biographer claimed the royals had a different opinion of Donald. OK! previously reported Craig Brown alleged Donald and Queen Elizabeth clashed in A Voyage Around The Queen.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown said in an interview while promoting his book.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the matriarch thought of the couple.