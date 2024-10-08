Melania Trump Reveals Her Unexpected Friendship With King Charles in Her New Memoir
Melania Trump revealed she developed a friendship with King Charles while promoting her new book, Melania.
The former first lady first met the monarch in 2005 in New York, and they were reunited in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency.
“The evening’s state banquet was a formal and elegant affair. I was seated next to Prince Charles, and it was an absolute pleasure to reconnect with him,” Melania wrote.
“Our paths had crossed many years ago in New York City," the model continued. "This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation.”
The Trumps often praise the famous brood, but one biographer claimed the royals had a different opinion of Donald. OK! previously reported Craig Brown alleged Donald and Queen Elizabeth clashed in A Voyage Around The Queen.
"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown said in an interview while promoting his book.
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the matriarch thought of the couple.
Brown's allegations annoyed a former royal staffer.
"I think that this completely does, [disrespect her memory]. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about," ex-royal gardener Jack Stooks said on GB News.
“To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said...'" he continued.
As queen, Elizabeth was expected to be an apolitical figure, and Brown's assertion implied Her Majesty broke protocol.
“We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong," Stooks noted. "So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?’"
“It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous," the former staffer added.
Despite Brown's words, Donald often defended the Queen against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," the former reality star told GB News' Nigel Farage.
"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued, referring to the public rift between Harry and the royal family. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."
Eric Trump shared his dad's love for the British monarchy and culture in an interview.
“What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I," Eric told GB News. “My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."
“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," he continued. “You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."