or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Melania Trump
OK LogoROYALS

Melania Trump Reveals Her Unexpected Friendship With King Charles in Her New Memoir

melania trump reveals unexpected friendship king charles
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump first met King Charles in 2005.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Melania Trump revealed she developed a friendship with King Charles while promoting her new book, Melania.

The former first lady first met the monarch in 2005 in New York, and they were reunited in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump reveals unexpected friendship king charles
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump and Donald Trump met with King Charles during his presidency.

“The evening’s state banquet was a formal and elegant affair. I was seated next to Prince Charles, and it was an absolute pleasure to reconnect with him,” Melania wrote.

“Our paths had crossed many years ago in New York City," the model continued. "This time we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation.”

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump reveals unexpected friendship king charles
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is promoting her memoir, 'Melania.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Trumps often praise the famous brood, but one biographer claimed the royals had a different opinion of Donald. OK! previously reported Craig Brown alleged Donald and Queen Elizabeth clashed in A Voyage Around The Queen.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown said in an interview while promoting his book.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what the matriarch thought of the couple.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump reveals unexpected friendship king charles
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump often praises Queen Elizabeth in interviews.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brown's allegations annoyed a former royal staffer.

"I think that this completely does, [disrespect her memory]. There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about," ex-royal gardener Jack Stooks said on GB News.

“To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said...'" he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump reveals unexpected friendship king charles
Source: MEGA

A biographer claimed Queen Elizabeth called Donald Trump 'rude.'

Article continues below advertisement

As queen, Elizabeth was expected to be an apolitical figure, and Brown's assertion implied Her Majesty broke protocol.

“We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong," Stooks noted. "So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘oh, let's put my foot wrong?’"

“It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous," the former staffer added.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Brown's words, Donald often defended the Queen against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I would say — although she wouldn't show it because she's strong and smart — but I would imagine that broke [Queen Elizabeth's] heart," the former reality star told GB News' Nigel Farage.

"The things they were saying were so bad and so horrible," he continued, referring to the public rift between Harry and the royal family. "She was in her 90s and hearing this stuff. I think they broke her heart. I think they really hurt her."

Eric Trump shared his dad's love for the British monarchy and culture in an interview.

“What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the Queen, as did I," Eric told GB News. “My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana."

“It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," he continued. “You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.