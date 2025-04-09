Queen Camilla 'Will Never' Be as Popular as King Charles' Late Ex-Wife Princess Diana, Former Butler Claims: 'They’re Very Different Women'
King Charles and Queen Camilla marked two decades of marriage on Wednesday, April 9, but despite their strong union, the latter has never been loved by the public the way Princess Diana was.
In a new interview, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell pointed out how it's been impossible for the U.K. to forget the late mother-of-two even though she was married to the monarch for less time.
"The Queen’s popularity is nowhere near that of Charles’ previous wife. It will never be like that," expressed Burrell, who was speaking on behalf of Genting Casino. "Camilla isn’t Diana, and Diana could never be Camilla. They’re two very different women, but Camilla’s acceptance has grown and Charles obviously adores her."
Charles and Diana married in 1981 and welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry before they separated in 1992. Their split was finalized in 1996, and the following year, Diana tragically passed away in a car crash at age 36.
During their troubled romance, Charles cheated on the princess with Camilla, whom he knew before he first started dating Diana. Though Charles was following his heart when he and Camilla went on to marry in 2005, their relationship was never as adored by the public.
"It is odd that it’s been 20 years, but it’s not Camilla who will define his life, even though she is the love of his life, it is another woman, called Diana," Burrell said. "Isn’t it strange to think Charles has been married to Camilla longer than he was married to Diana? But it isn’t his marriage to Camilla that will define his lifetime, it’s his marriage to Diana that will."
The former butler said he found the situation "fascinating," but insisted "the public acceptance" of Camilla has "grown" over the years.
While Burrell's adoration for Diana runs deeps, he believes Camilla is a better partner for the king.
"Being of a similar age, they have so much more in common," he explained. "Camilla is a great influence on Charles and she is a steading hand that can say no to him. She’s the one person who can. When she guides him and says no to Charles, he listens."
"It’s good for him and it’s good for her that they have a working relationship that is real. She has a steady influence on the monarchy and on Charles," the royal expert concluded. "You have to commend her for the influence and the stability which she has brought to Charles’ life."