Donald Trump Claims Local Authorities Didn’t Want to 'Let Go' of Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case as He Alleges FBI Has Made 'Progress'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had a pointed answer when asked why the FBI hadn't taken over as lead investigator in the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. "Well, they took it over originally. You know it was a local case originally, and they didn't want to let go of it," Trump, 79, said as he addressed reporters outside the White House on Friday, February 13. "Which is fine, it's up to them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The White House/YouTube President Donald Trump answered questions while outside the White House on February 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Praises FBI's 'Progress' in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump claimed local authorities 'didn't want to let go' of Nancy Guthrie's case.

The president agreed the decision was "up to the community," but added, "Ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think progress has been made." Multiple outlets reported conflicts between local and federal authorities in the search for the NBC anchor's mother, who was reportedly last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie on January 31 at around 9:45 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Pima County Sheriff's Department Blasted Investigation Criticism

Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook The Pima County Sheriff responded to claims of criticism on February 13.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos responded to reports of criticism over the collaboration between local and federal authorities, insisting they were working together. “Not even close to the truth,” he told NBC Tucson affiliate KVOA on Friday, February 13, emphasizing all decisions in the case were being discussed with the FBI.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen by Annie Guthrie

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was reportedly last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up to her friend's house to watch a church service livestream. Her disappearance was soon considered a crime after blood was found near the front door of her Tucson, Ariz., home. Authorities at the time noted that the senior had "no cognitive issues" but struggled with her mobility.

Suspect Footage Was Released Earlier This Week

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The FBI released footage of a potential suspect on February 10.