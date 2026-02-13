or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Claims Local Authorities Didn’t Want to 'Let Go' of Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case as He Alleges FBI Has Made 'Progress'

Photo of Donald Trump, Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA; NBC

President Donald Trump claimed local authorities didn't want to 'let go' of Nancy Guthrie's abduction case and hand it over to the FBI.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had a pointed answer when asked why the FBI hadn't taken over as lead investigator in the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

"Well, they took it over originally. You know it was a local case originally, and they didn't want to let go of it," Trump, 79, said as he addressed reporters outside the White House on Friday, February 13. "Which is fine, it's up to them."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The White House/YouTube

President Donald Trump answered questions while outside the White House on February 13.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Praises FBI's 'Progress' in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case

Photo of Donald Trump claimed local authorities 'didn't want to let go' of Nancy Guthrie's case.
Source: The White House/YouTube

Donald Trump claimed local authorities 'didn't want to let go' of Nancy Guthrie's case.

The president agreed the decision was "up to the community," but added, "Ultimately, when the FBI got involved, I think progress has been made."

Multiple outlets reported conflicts between local and federal authorities in the search for the NBC anchor's mother, who was reportedly last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie on January 31 at around 9:45 p.m.

Article continues below advertisement

Pima County Sheriff's Department Blasted Investigation Criticism

Photo of The Pima County Sheriff responded to claims of criticism on February 13.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

The Pima County Sheriff responded to claims of criticism on February 13.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos responded to reports of criticism over the collaboration between local and federal authorities, insisting they were working together.

“Not even close to the truth,” he told NBC Tucson affiliate KVOA on Friday, February 13, emphasizing all decisions in the case were being discussed with the FBI.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen by Annie Guthrie

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reportedly last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reportedly last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up to her friend's house to watch a church service livestream.

Her disappearance was soon considered a crime after blood was found near the front door of her Tucson, Ariz., home.

Authorities at the time noted that the senior had "no cognitive issues" but struggled with her mobility.

Suspect Footage Was Released Earlier This Week

Photo of The FBI released footage of a potential suspect on February 10.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The FBI released footage of a potential suspect on February 10.

More than a week into her disappearance, the FBI released footage taken from Nancy's doorbell camera after no video was immediately available. The shocking images pushed the theory that the senior was taken by force from her home.

"Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices," FBI director Kash Patel announced via X.

The federal agent explained the video was recovered from "residual data located in backend systems."

The chilling photos show the suspect, whose identity is hidden by a ski mask, wearing a zip-up jacket, light-colored pants and black gloves. He carried a large backpack and was believed to be armed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.