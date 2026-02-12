Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Asked to Provide Security Footage From Weeks Before Her Mysterious Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

Investigators still hoping to bring Nancy Guthrie home have asked the 84-year-old's neighbors for security footage from a month ago. Today anchor Craig Melvin told viewers at the top of Thursday, February 12, episode, "Some of Nancy’s neighbors say they’ve received alerts from investigators requesting footage from their own security cameras for specific dates and times." Meanwhile, NBC reporter Liz Kreutz explained that those in the Tucson, Ariz., area neighborhood with doorbell cameras are expected to provide videos from between 9 p.m. and midnight on January 11, "more than three weeks before Nancy disappeared."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Investigators have requested footage from weeks before Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

Authorities also want footage from "the morning of January 31 between 9:30 and 11 a.m." Savannah Guthrie's elderly mom was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, after having dinner with the Today star's local sister, Annie, the night before. Alarming photos showing an armed masked man tampering with the camera outside Nancy's front door in the early hours on Sunday were released on Tuesday, February 10.

Savannah Guthrie Believes Her Mom Is 'Still Out There'

Source: NBC; FBI New footage shows a masked suspect tampering with Nancy Guthrie's front door camera.

Savannah, 54, shared footage of the suspect on Instagram, writing, "Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home." FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that they've "made substantial progress in these last 36 to 48 hours" and are now looking at multiple persons of interest. "We were able to exploit information pursuant to our private sector partner engagements that showed us that there might be persons of interest in and around the area related to this event," he said.

Blood Was Found Outside Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: mega Nancy Guthire was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

It was revealed soon after the retiree's disappearance that the camera at Nancy's front door had disconnected shortly before 2:00 a.m, and at 2:12 a.m., the camera's software detected movement. Shortly thereafter, Nancy's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone at 2:28 a.m., suggesting she was abducted from her upscale Catalina Foothills home. When police arrived on the scene Sunday, they found a trail of blood outside. Investigators have also since located a black glove similar to one the potential suspect in the footage wore near the home.

Investigators Are Also Looking for a Truck

Source: FBI Nancy Guthrie's neighbors have also been questioned about a truck.