Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Was Last to See Nancy Guthrie Alive, Police Confirm
Feb. 4 2026, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen by her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni before her disappearance, police said.
Authorities confirmed that Nancy had dinner with her daughter Annie Guthrie and her husband on January 31.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Tommaso drove Nancy home afterward at around 9:45 p.m. and waited to ensure she safely entered her Tucson, Ariz., home before leaving, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, February 4.
Nancy Guthrie Reported Missing on February 1
Nancy was reported missing the next day after failing to appear at her regular Sunday church service.
After police found "concerning evidence" in the home, it was announced that the case was being investigated as a possible crime.
"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," the officer revealed in a press conference. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again."
The sheriff noted that Nancy was "limited in her mobility," but didn't have "cognitive issues," pushing the theory that she "did not leave on her own."
New Evidence Emerged on February 3
On Tuesday, February 3, police confirmed they found signs of forced entry and a trail of blood leading outside the front door.
"We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff confirmed. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving."
It was also revealed that Nancy's pacemaker stopped syncing to her Apple Watch, which was left in her home, at around 2:30 a.m.
The data offers a possible timeline of the kidnapping of Nancy, as the information stopped syncing to the smart watch once the pacemaker was out of range.
Savannah Guthrie's Brother-in-Law's Car Was Believed to Have Been Seized
Former NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed the NBC anchor's brother-in-law was being investigated a suspect during the February 3 episode of her "Drop Dead Serious" podcast.
The journalist claimed that investigators towed Annie's car, which was believed to have "some connection" to Tommaso. The TV host reported that the windows in Nancy's home were smashed in.
Police Have 'Not Identified' Person of Interest
Pima County Sheriff's Department issued an update blasting the theory on Wednesday, February 4, confirming they have "not identified a suspect or person of interest" in Nancy's disappearance.
"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the statement continued. "Detectives are working closely with Guthrie's family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."