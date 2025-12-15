'Creepy' Donald Trump Lusts Over Ivanka Look-Alike in Odd Speech: 'Great Compliment'
Dec. 15 2025, Updated 8:36 a.m. ET
Donald Trump once again raised eyebrows with an off-script moment during a public appearance.
On Sunday, December 14, the president abruptly derailed his remarks at a White House Christmas reception when he singled out a woman in the crowd whom he claimed bore a striking resemblance to his daughter Ivanka Trump.
“Boy, you look like Ivanka,” he said of his 44-year-old eldest daughter. “Has anyone ever told you that? I’m looking and saying, ‘Is that Ivanka?’”
Donald didn’t stop there, going on to ask the woman directly, “Can you just turn around for the camera?”
He then encouraged those in attendance to judge for themselves.
“Doesn’t she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing,” he told the crowd.
Donald concluded, “You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually.”
The bizarre interaction comes after the speech had already taken an unusual turn, with Donald opening his remarks by discussing snakes.
“[Peru] is known to be a rather rough place in terms of physical creatures crawling around,” a visibly sweaty Donald began. “28,000 people die a year from a snake bite, a certain snake. It’s a viper. It’s said to be the most poisonous snake in the world.”
This is far from the first time Donald has made headlines for inappropriate or unsettling comments involving Ivanka.
In 2016, CNN’s KFile resurfaced disturbing remarks Donald made about his daughter during a 2004 radio appearance with Howard Stern. The review followed a Washington Post report detailing his history of crude and sexualized comments about women.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
During that 2004 interview, Donald agreed when Howard referred to Ivanka as “a piece of a--.”
CNN later uncovered another clip from a 2006 interview in which Howard asked whether Ivanka had b----- implants.
“No, she didn't. I mean, I would know if she did. The answer is no. Why did she look a little more stacked?” Donald replied.
Howard followed up by saying, “She looks more voluptuous than ever.”
Donald echoed the comment, stating, “No, she didn't get them. She's actually always been very voluptuous.”
That same year, Donald appeared on The View, where he made another troubling remark.
“If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her. Isn't that terrible? How terrible? Is that terrible?” he said.
The earliest known instance of Donald making a disturbing comment about Ivanka dates back to the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant, which she hosted at age 16.
“Don't you think my daughter's hot? She's hot, right?” he asked the then-Miss Universe.
During a 2013 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Donald was asked about shared hobbies with his daughter.
“I was going to say s--, but I can relate to [golf and real estate],” he responded.
Donald also reacted to praise about Ivanka during a Rolling Stone interview, stating, “Yeah, she's really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren't happily married and, ya know, her father…”