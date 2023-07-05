Michael Cohen, who used to work for Donald Trump, spilled some tea about the former president's relationship with his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

"Ivanka is by far the most prepared out of all [of Trump's kids]. She won’t go on an interview unless she knows every single question. She will script out the blowing of her hair. The father, Donald, used to turn around when she would leave, and he would be like, ‘She is just lucky that she is so good-looking, that all women want to be here and all men want to sleep with her.’ I turn around and said, ‘I am not 100 percent certain that is true.’ He said, ‘No, no, it is.’ That is why he would send her on certain deals because there would be a banker there, a guy, and so on," Cohen claimed in a recent episode of his podcast, "Mea Culpa."