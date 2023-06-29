Donald Trump Made Lewd Comments About Daughter Ivanka's 'Backside' and Chest, Former Staffer Claims
Donald Trump apparently made lewd comments about his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, while around people in the White House, according to a new book by Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during Trump's presidency.
"Aides said he talked about Ivanka's b*******, her backside, and what it might be like to have s** with her, remarks that once led [former White House chief of staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter," Taylor claims in the tome, which is called Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump. "Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was 'a very, very evil man.'"
Taylor then tweeted about the businessman, who is running for president again. "He’s a very sick man. He’s unfit for any office. And somehow he’s leading the GOP field," he wrote.
Donald previously spoke about Ivanka's physique, stating that she has the "best body" while speaking to Howard Stern in 2003.
In 2006, he doubled down on his previous remarks, stating that she has a "very nice figure."
"I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," he bizarrely stated on The View.
Though Donald and Ivanka, 41, are close, the former revealed she wouldn't be helping out her father with his upcoming campaign.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments," she said at the time.
Additionally, Donald is in the spotlight, as he's been indicted and arrested twice this year — one for paying hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to cover their alleged affair and another for allegedly having classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago.
However, Ivanka has tried to mind her own business.
"It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father," another source shared.
"She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it," the insider insisted.
Newsweek published the excerpt.