Donald Trump's Math Error Causes Outrage During Drug Pricing Announcement

During a live television event on February 5, U.S. President Donald Trump made a significant math error that has garnered widespread ridicule on social media. The announcement took place in Washington, D.C., where Trump introduced TrumpRX, a new website aimed at providing consumers with the lowest prices on prescription drugs.

While discussing the website, Trump claimed that a common inhaler’s price was being reduced from $458 to $51, asserting that this represented a “difference of nearly 800 percent.” However, analysts quickly pointed out that the actual difference is only 88.8 percent.

Social media erupted with criticism, as many users expressed disbelief at Trump’s miscalculation.

One user tweeted, “I believe the story that someone was paid to take his SATs. Stumpy can’t do basic math to save his life.”

Another user emphasized the incorrect percentage, stating, “It’s 88.8 percent. Did they not teach math in school?”