Donald Trump's Math Error Causes Outrage During Drug Pricing Announcement
March 14 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
During a live television event on February 5, U.S. President Donald Trump made a significant math error that has garnered widespread ridicule on social media. The announcement took place in Washington, D.C., where Trump introduced TrumpRX, a new website aimed at providing consumers with the lowest prices on prescription drugs.
While discussing the website, Trump claimed that a common inhaler’s price was being reduced from $458 to $51, asserting that this represented a “difference of nearly 800 percent.” However, analysts quickly pointed out that the actual difference is only 88.8 percent.
Social media erupted with criticism, as many users expressed disbelief at Trump’s miscalculation.
One user tweeted, “I believe the story that someone was paid to take his SATs. Stumpy can’t do basic math to save his life.”
Another user emphasized the incorrect percentage, stating, “It’s 88.8 percent. Did they not teach math in school?”
Former casino owner Trump has faced scrutiny for his business decisions in the past, and many users drew parallels between his math error and his financial history. “When I hear these Trump percentages, I understand how he bankrupted casinos,” one user remarked.
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Additionally, critics took issue with the implications of Trump’s claims, suggesting that the pricing strategy is misleading. One user commented on the inhaler pricing, stating, “Trump’s inhaler ‘miracle’ is like a thief returning your stolen wallet — then charging a finder’s fee.”
They noted that the $51 price is actually higher than the $35 caps established in 2024, labeling it a “45.7 percent markup disguised as relief.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the initiative, proclaiming TrumpRX.gov as a “state-of-the-art website” designed to help Americans save money on prescription drugs.
Leavitt added, “This historic announcement will save millions of Americans money.”
Despite the administration’s assurances, many skeptics remain unconvinced of the website’s effectiveness.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, demonstrated the site’s functionality during the press conference, but the public continues to question its real-world benefits.