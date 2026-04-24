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Donald Trump Reunites With Wife Melania at White House in Rare Tender Moment on Truman Balcony: See Exclusive Photo

Composite photo of Melania Trump and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his wife Melania's joint appearances have become a rarity in recent months.

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April 24 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, kept things short and sweet while sharing a rare tender moment at the White House.

On Friday, April 24, the president and first lady briefly emerged on the Truman Balcony while reuniting publicly for the first time in more than a week, as seen in a photo exclusively obtained by OK!.

Donald and Melania only stepped out onto the second-floor balcony of the White House's Executive Residence for "maybe a minute," an eyewitness reveals.

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Image of The president and first lady emerged on the Truman Balcony of the White House.
Source: OK!/Daniel Hartley

The president and first lady emerged on the Truman Balcony of the White House.

"Trump gestured toward something, pointed it out to her, and they went back inside," the source spills.

Though the moment was short-lived, photographer Daniel Hartley was able to snap a quick picture while shooting architectural frames of the South Portico from the Ellipse — the oval-shaped field between the Washington Monument and the White House.

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Image of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have hardly been seen publicly this month.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have hardly been seen publicly this month.

In the photo, Melania was dressed in a black dress, as she gripped the railing and turned to face her husband — who sported a black suit, blue tie and white collared long-sleeve shirt.

The Trump's joint outings have been kept to a minimum this month, with their latest side-by-side appearance seemingly taking place on Monday, April 13 at the White House.

At the time, President Trump and his wife posed for photos with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

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'I've Never Been Friends With Epstein'

Image of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the White House Easter Egg Roll earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the White House Easter Egg Roll earlier this month.

Roughly one week prior, Donald and Melania spent time with young kids at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll on Sunday, April 5.

Days after their joint Easter appearance, however, Melania shockingly broke her silence the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein in an address.

"I've never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,” Melania insisted. “At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.”

Donald Trump 'Didn't Know' About Melania's Epstein Speech Plans

Image of Donald Trump said he 'didn't know anything' about Melania's Epstein speech plans.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he 'didn't know anything' about Melania's Epstein speech plans.

After Melania's shocking speech, the president claimed he had no idea of her plans to make a public statement about Epstein and his crimes.

While on a brief phone call with MS NOW reporter Jacqueline Alemany following Melania's remarks, Donald alleged he "didn't know anything" about his wife's plans of publicly denying Epstein ties.

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