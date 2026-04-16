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'Bothered' Donald Trump Berates Reporter Over Question About Melania and Jeffrey Epstein Link: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump berated a reporter who questioned him about the link between his wife, Melania Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein.

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April 16 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter who questioned him about his wife Melania Trump's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"She had none," the president, 79, bluntly responded to a reporter who asked why the first lady, 55, broke silence last week about her alleged link to Epstein.

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Donald Trump Berated Reporter About Melania Trump's Link to Jeffrey Epstein

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Photo of Donald Trump emphasized that his wife, Melania Trump, had no link to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump emphasized that his wife, Melania Trump, had no link to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Because the FAKE NEWS was saying she did, and she had NONE, and I think that's been proven," he continued. "It bothered her that the fake news was being fake news. That's all."

Melania broke her silence on rumors regarding her connection to the convicted s-- offender in an address to the nation on April 9.

In her speech, the model condemned the "unfounded and baseless lies" against her, which she claimed came from "politically motivated individuals and entities" who are seeking to "gain financially and climb politically."

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Source: @nicksortor/X

Donald Trump responded to questions about Melania Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Melania Trump Blasted Rumors About Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Melania Trump clapped back at rumors she was introduced to Donald Trump by Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump clapped back at rumors she was introduced to Donald Trump by Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania claimed she never "had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims," adding, "I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant."

She also blasted longstanding rumors that Epstein introduced her to Trump, whom she married in 2005.

"I am not Epstein's victim," Melania emphasized. "I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."

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Melania Trump Emphasized That Her Name Never Appeared Epstein Files

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars in 2019.

She claimed "fake images and statements" had been circulating about her and Epstein "for years," and emphasized that those "images and stories are completely false."

Melania also pointed to the Epstein files, expressing, "I’m not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, victim statements or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter."

Melania Trump Addressed Email to Ghislaine Maxwell

Photo of Melania Trump claimed she and Jeffrey Epstein were just acquaintances.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump claimed she and Jeffrey Epstein were just acquaintances.

Though there are photos of Melania and Donald with the s-- trafficker, she claimed they were just acquaintances.

"I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach," she continued. "To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, [Ghislaine] Maxwell.”

She also addressed an email she wrote to Maxwell, 64, where she signed off "Love, Melania," which she brushed off as a "casual" and "polite" reply to the socialite's message.

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