Donald Trump's Memorial Day Posting Blitz Collides With Solemn Arlington Tribute
May 28 2026, Published 5:27 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump marked Memorial Day in a way only he can, splitting the national spotlight between a rapid-fire social media blitz and a traditional, somber appearance at Arlington National Cemetery.
Before most Americans had started their morning, Trump had already posted more than a dozen times on Truth Social, launching into political grievances, media shoutouts, and meme-sharing, all ahead of a ceremony dedicated to honoring fallen service members.
A Holiday Morning Fueled by Posts
Beginning around 6:10 a.m., Trump kicked off Memorial Day with a lengthy post criticizing political opponents and members of his own party, referencing “Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools” in a sprawling message about negotiations with Iran.
Within minutes, he followed up with a Memorial Day message that blended tribute with political commentary, writing, “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all!”
The posts continued in quick succession, including additional jabs at Democrats, reposts from pro-Trump accounts, and commentary on former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden. At one point, Trump paused to praise a Fox News guest, thanking retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille for his “nice words.”
The online activity was part of a broader weekend pattern, with Trump posting heavily in the days leading up to Memorial Day, drawing attention for both the volume and tone of his messages.
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From Social Feed to Arlington
Hours later, the tone shifted dramatically as Trump appeared at Arlington National Cemetery for a formal Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony.
Standing before rows of white headstones, the president delivered remarks focused on honoring fallen service members and the enduring meaning of their sacrifice.
“Before we hail the founding, we honor the fallen,” Trump said. “Before we celebrate the triumph, we pay the tribute. Before we crown the victory, we count the cost.”
He connected the day to Independence Day and the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary.
“Today, we are reminded that there could be no Fourth of July without America's armed forces, and there could be no Independence Day without Memorial Day,” he added.
“We’re joined today by some of those they left behind — our incredible Gold Star families, incredible people,” Trump continued. “To every person here and across America who holds tight to the memory of a warrior taken from them, we will never, ever forget the ones you loved."