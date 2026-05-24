Donald Trump Shares Bizarre Photo of Barack Obama, Ex-FBI Director James Comey and More Wearing Prison Jumpsuits: 'The Shady Bunch'
May 24 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Here's the story of Donald Trump's newest Truth Social tirade.
The president, 79, took to his account on Sunday, May 24, to share a wild photo featuring several politicians dressed in orange prison jumpsuits styled similar to the opening titles of the hit '70s sitcom The Brady Bunch.
Donald Trump Called the People in the Photo a 'Sick Group'
"This is a bad (Sick!) group of people. Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization! President DJT," the POTUS captioned the image.
The graphic featured lawmakers such as Barack Obama, ex-FBI director James Comey and Obama's former senior advisor Valerie Jarrett donning the jail outfits as they were positioned in a set of eight boxes.
Several Politicians Were Depicted in 'The Brady Bunch'-Inspired Image
Other legislators who previously served in the government were depicted on the photo. Officials included diplomat Susan Rice, United Nations ambassador Samantha Powers, retired Air Force lieutenant general James Clapper, ex-CIA director John Brennan and White House staffer Ben Rhodes.
Trump gleefully labeled the group "The Shady Bunch."
Comey, 65, was indicted last month by a federal grand jury on two counts of making threats against Trump.
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James Comey Was Indicted Last Month Over an Instagram Photo
In May 2025, Comey posted a picture of seashells on a beach on Instagram with the numbers "86 47."
Prosecutors interpreted the snap as an expression of intent to harm Trump, as "86" is reportedly a slang term for getting rid of an individual.
The businessman is the 47th President of the United States, and therefore is what the numeral "47" on the shells represented.
“I’m still innocent. I’m still not afraid,” Comey said in a video shared to his Substack account on April 28. “And I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go.”
Donald Trump and James Comey Aren't the Best of Friends
"Cool shell formation on my beach walk," Comey's post's caption read.
The lawyer was the director of the FBI from 2013 until he was dismissed by Trump in 2017. The two men don't have the best relationship, with both parties often taking jabs at one another.
Comey's 2018 memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, was highly critical of the former Celebrity Apprentice host. “This president is unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty," he wrote.
In response, Trump blasted Comey by calling him “Slippery James Comey” and “the WORST FBI Director in history."