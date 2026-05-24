Donald Trump Shares Bizarre Photo of Barack Obama, Ex-FBI Director James Comey and More Wearing Prison Jumpsuits: 'The Shady Bunch'

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Here's the story of Donald Trump's newest Truth Social tirade. The president, 79, took to his account on Sunday, May 24, to share a wild photo featuring several politicians dressed in orange prison jumpsuits styled similar to the opening titles of the hit '70s sitcom The Brady Bunch.

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Donald Trump Called the People in the Photo a 'Sick Group'

Trump drops “The Shady Bunch” post on Truth Social 🔥



President Trump went off on Truth Social, calling a group of former Obama-era officials a “bad (Sick!) group of people” responsible for “tremendous damage” to America through “Weaponization!”



The post features a… pic.twitter.com/WCzd0xsbA8 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 24, 2026 Source: @Bubblebathgirl/X Donald Trump shared the weird post on his Truth Social account.

"This is a bad (Sick!) group of people. Very destructive to our great Nation. Caused tremendous damage through Weaponization! President DJT," the POTUS captioned the image. The graphic featured lawmakers such as Barack Obama, ex-FBI director James Comey and Obama's former senior advisor Valerie Jarrett donning the jail outfits as they were positioned in a set of eight boxes.

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Several Politicians Were Depicted in 'The Brady Bunch'-Inspired Image

Source: MEGA The POTUS' image was inspired by 'The Brady Brunch.'

Other legislators who previously served in the government were depicted on the photo. Officials included diplomat Susan Rice, United Nations ambassador Samantha Powers, retired Air Force lieutenant general James Clapper, ex-CIA director John Brennan and White House staffer Ben Rhodes. Trump gleefully labeled the group "The Shady Bunch." Comey, 65, was indicted last month by a federal grand jury on two counts of making threats against Trump.

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James Comey Was Indicted Last Month Over an Instagram Photo

Source: MEGA James Comey was the director of the FBI from 2013 until 2017.

In May 2025, Comey posted a picture of seashells on a beach on Instagram with the numbers "86 47." Prosecutors interpreted the snap as an expression of intent to harm Trump, as "86" is reportedly a slang term for getting rid of an individual. The businessman is the 47th President of the United States, and therefore is what the numeral "47" on the shells represented. “I’m still innocent. I’m still not afraid,” Comey said in a video shared to his Substack account on April 28. “And I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go.”

Donald Trump and James Comey Aren't the Best of Friends

Source: MEGA James Comey took shots at Donald Trump in his 2018 memoir.