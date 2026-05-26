or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump, 79, Dozes Off During Memorial Day Ceremony for Fallen Service Members at Arlington National Cemetery: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump further fueled health concerns following a seemingly sleepy appearance at Arlington National Cemetery.

May 26 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

During the Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, May 25, video footage captured President Donald Trump appearing to fall asleep.

The moment occurred while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a keynote address honoring fallen American military personnel.

Trump, 79, attended the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and Hegseth.

Viral video footage showed the POTUS with his eyes completely closed for extended intervals while Hegseth spoke. His head occasionally tilted forward, a posture consistent with dozing off.

Article continues below advertisement
IMag of Donald Trump appeared to doze off during Pete Hegseth's keynote address on Memorial Day.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to doze off during Pete Hegseth's keynote address on Memorial Day.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Source: @HQNewsNow

The clip prompted heavy criticism and trolling from observers who labeled the behavior disrespectful, given the somber nature of the event.

“You’d think those painful bone spurs would keep him awake,” quipped one, in reference to the president’s dodging of military service due to the alleged foot condition.

“You can't keep a good man down, however, demented grifters need naps,” someone else said.

“Peak leadership: the draft-dodging president with the 'world-class bone spurs' can’t even fake staying awake for five minutes while we honor the actual heroes who showed up and sacrificed everything. Must be saving his energy for the next Mar-a-Lago fundraiser or 3 a.m. rage-post. Our fallen troops and their families deserve way better than this pathetic national embarrassment on Memorial Day. Wake up, America,” warned another.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Donald Trump received his semi-annual physical examination on Tuesday, May 26.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump received his semi-annual physical examination on Tuesday, May 26.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s comments regarding the military and servicemen and women have repeatedly drawn heavy criticism and accusations of being offensive.

A major source of backlash stems from a 2020 Atlantic report detailing multiple private remarks Trump allegedly made. According to the report — portions of which were corroborated by former officials, including his former Chief of Staff John Kelly — Trump referred to fallen American World War I Marines buried in France as “suckers” and “losers."

He also reportedly disparaged the intelligence of wounded veterans and asked to keep them out of military parades. Trump vehemently denied making these statements, labeling the report a "hoax.”

In 2015, Trump faced severe bipartisan backlash for remarks he made regarding the late Sen. John McCain, a Navy veteran who survived years of torture as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. When asked about McCain, Trump stated, “He’s not a war hero” and added, “I like people who were not captured.”

Article continues below advertisement
Chief of Staff John Kelly
Source: MEGA

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly supported Donald Trump's past controversial remarks about fallen soldiers.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While the White House did not issue an immediate statement regarding this specific ceremony, the administration has consistently defended past similar instances by asserting that the president was simply "blinking" or pausing in deep reflection.

This event comes amidst heightened scrutiny regarding Trump's age and health, as observers have noted a recurring pattern of the almost-80-year-old appearing to nod off during early daytime events, including high-profile Oval Office meetings and Cabinet updates.

Trump visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, May 26, for routine annual medical and dental evaluations.

This visit marks the fourth medical evaluation of his second term and his third scheduled trip to the facility in 13 months. It comes after the POTUS took off from his Florida golf course on a recent Saturday for an alleged impromptu dentist appointment.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Donald Trump has visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for scheduled appointments three times in the past 13 months.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for scheduled appointments three times in the past 13 months.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House states that the visit was part of his regular preventive healthcare and will also include time spent meeting with service members and staff.

This trip follows an April 2025 annual physical and a subsequent October 2025 appointment, which the White House described as a "semiannual physical.”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Donald Trump insisted his semi-annual physical on May 26 went 'perfectly.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted his semi-annual physical on May 26 went 'perfectly.'

During the October visit, he underwent a preventive CT scan of his heart and abdomen, which his physician reported as perfectly normal.

The frequency of his visits has drawn attention as Trump approaches his 80th birthday on June 14. In response to public speculation about physical signs like lower-leg swelling and bruised hands, the White House previously disclosed a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and tissue irritation from aspirin use, maintaining that he remains in overall excellent health.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.