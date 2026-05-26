Politics Donald Trump Under Fire for Cracking Joke About Fallen Service Members During Memorial Day Speech: 'He Is a Moral Cripple' Source: MEGA Donald Trump's joke about 'Donald' not being a popular name among fallen soldiers was blasted by critics who seized on his draft dodging past. Lesley Abravanel May 26 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump sparked backlash after making an off-the-cuff joke about the number of fallen service members named "Donald" buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The remark occurred during his official address at the 158th National Memorial Day Observance. While delivering a speech honoring the sacrifices of American soldiers, Trump was listing off popular names of those laid to rest on the hallowed grounds.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Laughed at His Own Joke

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was criticized for saying there were not a lot of men named Donald buried at the cemetery.

“It cannot be by chance alone that the very first service laid to rest here in this place of supreme sacrifice was a Union soldier by the name of Private Christman. Private William Henry Christman of Pennsylvania, who died, 19 years old. He was a great young man, they say,” began the 79-year-old POTUS, who never served in the military. "Beside him are more than 18,000 other young men named William, over 20,000 named John, over 13,000 named James — joined over time by Isaacs, Elijahs, Earls, Hanks, Helens, Juans, Margarets, Marius, Donalds — not too many – and others whose names tell the true story of American greatness,” he concluded. Upon saying "Donalds," Trump ad-libbed the phrase "not too many," laughing briefly at his own remark before continuing with his speech. The moment quickly drew widespread criticism across social media and from political opponents. Critics and veterans slammed the joke as self-centered, inappropriate and insensitive given the solemn atmosphere of a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington.

Article continues below advertisement

The President's Remark Sparked Backlash

Source: MEGA The president was called out for his five draft deferments.

The joke instantly reignited public scrutiny regarding Trump's personal history, specifically his five draft deferments during the Vietnam War. “And before sleeping, Draft Dodger Trump ‘jokes’ about the absence of his own name…..yet another insult to the brave US soldiers who gave their lives for the country," snapped one commenter. “Every moment — even Memorial Day — eventually becomes about Donald Trump,” noted another.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A retired Army Colonel called the POUTS 'a moral cripple.'

Military experts and veterans have frequently criticized the POTUS for his five Vietnam War deferments — four for education and one medical exemption for bone spurs — and his rhetoric regarding the military. Andrew Bacevich, a retired Army Colonel and professor of history and international relations, described Trump's actions as revealing "contempt for those who have died in the course of duty." He stated, "He cannot grasp the concept of self-sacrifice. He is a moral cripple.” Detractors pointed out the irony of joking about the lack of "Donalds" who died in uniform when he himself avoided military service.

'I Would Have Won Vietnam Very Quickly'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed the U.S. would have won the Vietnam War 'very quickly' if he was president at the time.