Donald Trump Goes on 'Incoherent' Rant About First Assassination Attempt as Dementia Fears Mount
Donald Trump spoke with Fox News this week, detailing in an incoherent rant his concern for his safety after Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate him during a July 2024 rally in Pennsylvania.
“I’m relying on my people to tell me what it is. You know, we have deep-seated craziness in this country, and in relying on my people, and so far, and they’re good,” the president rambled.
Donald Trump Says It Is 'Hard to Believe' Everything Is 'Fine'
“But so far, in this case, the Secret Service, they tell me it’s fine. But it’s a little hard to believe, to be honest with you, OK? It’s a little bit hard to believe as I get that throbbing feeling,” Trump said before tugging at his ear where he was shot. “It’s a little bit strange. We have incredible people in there now.”
One person said his rant was “incoherent.”
After the president displayed an inability to form complete sentences during many of his recent interviews, critics weighed in on his well-being and whether the 78-year-old political leader will be healthy enough to run for a third term, which he claimed “a lot” of people want him to do.
Donald Trump 'Lives in Fear' of Dementia
One main concern that commentators have is Trump’s apparent dementia. Journalist Timothy L. O’Brien recently appeared on MSNBC’s The Weekend: Primetime as a political analyst, where he claimed Trump is dreading the possibility of a declining dementia diagnosis.
“He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer’s, into his 90s. And I think he’s carried that burden forever,” O’Brien stated.
Donald Trump Lacks 'Enthusiasm' to Be President
“Watching how he answers questions now compared to Trump 1.0, he slurs his words a little, he looks weary, he is slouched,” the analyst elaborated.
“And I don’t know how much authentic enthusiasm he has for the power and the office he holds, other than the fact that it keeps him out of jail and it keeps him center stage,” O'Brien added.
Dementia Runs in the Trump Family
In a 2024 interview, Trump’s nephew Fred C. Trump III, 62, shared similar fears for the president, noting the correlation in Donald’s mortality compared to his father's.
“Like anyone else, I’ve seen his decline,” he told the publication. “But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather’s decline was. If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it’s just not true.”
Though Donald released medical records from his April physical exam, there were no symptoms indicating dementia — however, his infamous word salads continue to contradict his results.