or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Goes on 'Incoherent' Rant About First Assassination Attempt as Dementia Fears Mount

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president made another word salad, this time about his first assassination attempt.

By:

May 17 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump spoke with Fox News this week, detailing in an incoherent rant his concern for his safety after Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate him during a July 2024 rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’m relying on my people to tell me what it is. You know, we have deep-seated craziness in this country, and in relying on my people, and so far, and they’re good,” the president rambled.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says It Is 'Hard to Believe' Everything Is 'Fine'

Source: @atrupar/X

The president claimed the Secret Service tell him everything 'is fine.'

“But so far, in this case, the Secret Service, they tell me it’s fine. But it’s a little hard to believe, to be honest with you, OK? It’s a little bit hard to believe as I get that throbbing feeling,” Trump said before tugging at his ear where he was shot. “It’s a little bit strange. We have incredible people in there now.”

One person said his rant was “incoherent.”

After the president displayed an inability to form complete sentences during many of his recent interviews, critics weighed in on his well-being and whether the 78-year-old political leader will be healthy enough to run for a third term, which he claimed “a lot” of people want him to do.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump 'Lives in Fear' of Dementia

donald trump fears dementia
Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump's father suffered from dementia and Alzheimers.

One main concern that commentators have is Trump’s apparent dementia. Journalist Timothy L. O’Brien recently appeared on MSNBC’s The Weekend: Primetime as a political analyst, where he claimed Trump is dreading the possibility of a declining dementia diagnosis.

“He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer’s, into his 90s. And I think he’s carried that burden forever,” O’Brien stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Lacks 'Enthusiasm' to Be President

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

donald trump incoherent rant about his first assassination attempt dementia
Source: mega

Political analyst said the president looks more 'weary' than he ever has.

“Watching how he answers questions now compared to Trump 1.0, he slurs his words a little, he looks weary, he is slouched,” the analyst elaborated.

“And I don’t know how much authentic enthusiasm he has for the power and the office he holds, other than the fact that it keeps him out of jail and it keeps him center stage,” O'Brien added.

Article continues below advertisement

Dementia Runs in the Trump Family

donald trump incoherent rant about first assassination attempt dementia
Source: mega

Fred C. Trump III said dementia runs in their family.

In a 2024 interview, Trump’s nephew Fred C. Trump III, 62, shared similar fears for the president, noting the correlation in Donald’s mortality compared to his father's.

“Like anyone else, I’ve seen his decline,” he told the publication. “But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather’s decline was. If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it’s just not true.”

Article continues below advertisement

president donald trump incoherent rant first assassination attempt dementia
Source: mega

There were no signs of dementia during Donald Trump's April medical exam.

Though Donald released medical records from his April physical exam, there were no symptoms indicating dementia — however, his infamous word salads continue to contradict his results.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.