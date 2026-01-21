'Clown' Donald Trump Mocked for Bragging About How 'Tough' He Would Be If His Finger Got Pinched in a Paper Clip

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump wants everyone to know he’s tough — even when it comes to office supplies. On Tuesday, January 20, the president addressed reporters at the White House, using the moment to criticize the previous administration while holding up what he described as a “book of accomplishments” from the first year of his second term.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MS NOW Donald Trump joked about nearly hurting his finger during a press briefing.

Article continues below advertisement

During the briefing, Trump nearly caught his finger in a large binder clip holding the thick stack of documents together. A loud snapping sound echoed through the room as the 79-year-old pulled the clip free and instinctively recoiled. “Ooh, I'm glad my finger wasn't in that sucker. That could've done some damage,” he exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump just randomly throws shit on the floor for someone else to pick up.



He then brags about how tough he would be if his little finger got pinched in a paper clip. The dude is a fucking clown.



The best thing he did was throw that bullshit book of accomplishments on the floor. pic.twitter.com/6yQa0oRuiO — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) January 20, 2026 Source: @USMCLiberal/X

Article continues below advertisement

Still, Trump quickly reassured the room that he would have powered through the agony. “You know what? I wouldn't have shown the pain,” he said. He continued to linger on the moment, asking reporters, “Did you hear that?” referring to the snap.

Article continues below advertisement

“But, I would not have shown the pain,” he reiterated. “I would've acted like nothing happened as my finger fell off. That was nasty. I think somebody did that.” Trump then scanned the room, pointing toward a member of the press with a grin. “It was him. It was my man. How are you?” he joked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president said he wouldn’t have shown pain if his finger got caught in a binder clip.

Article continues below advertisement

The moment quickly made its way to social media, where critics wasted no time reacting. One X user reposted the clip, writing, “Trump just randomly throws s--- on the floor for someone else to pick up. He then brags about how tough he would be if his little finger got pinched in a paper clip. The dude is a f------ clown. The best thing he did was throw that b------ book of accomplishments on the floor.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another added, “This man is seriously mentally ill. An American Caligula about to burn the world.” “Its behavior more usually seen in assisted living centers,” a third commented. “He's really deranged and getting worse with each day,” a fourth chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The moment quickly went viral on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Trump has pointed fingers over a minor mishap. Earlier in January, he told The Wall Street Journal that Attorney General Pam Bondi was responsible for bruises spotted on his hand. “The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump said.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source familiar with the situation, the injury raised eyebrows at the time, with aides noting it wasn’t the first instance of visible hand injuries. Trump has since acknowledged that he sometimes uses makeup to cover up bruises or cuts. “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,” he explained, adding that it helps after he gets “whacked again by someone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The White House denied any health concerns.