Politics 'Old' Donald Trump Mocked by Gavin Newsom and More for Struggling to Close Umbrella Before Boarding Air Force One: Watch Source: mega Gavin Newsom and several social media users made fun of Donald Trump when he was unable to close an umbrella on a rainy day. Stacey Sanderson Oct. 13 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was caught struggling to close an umbrella before he boarded Air Force One on Sunday, October 12. In a viral social media clip, the president walked up the stairs holding a big umbrella and greeted the people below him with a thumbs up before he attempted to close the device.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Struggles to Close Umbrella

Source: mega Donald Trump handed his umbrella to an assistant after he struggled to get it closed.

However, Trump, 79, couldn't get the umbrella to collapse, prompting him to hand it to an assistant to do the job. The man in question also appeared to have some trouble for a few seconds but then got it to fold. The incident prompted some social media users to recall how the businessman had a similar situation occur a few years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

How Social Media Users Reacted to the Clip

Trump gets some help closing his umbrella while boarding Air Force One pic.twitter.com/MriLf4TWka — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2025

"In the umbrella V Trump saga, the umbrella is undefeated," one person quipped on X, while another wrote, "We could probably create an entire thread of Trump vs umbrellas at this point." "We're talking about an Orangutan that was defeated by an escalator last month. Of course, Tiny Hands Donnie would be no match for an umbrella," joked a third individual, referring to when the father-of-five and his wife complained after they almost tripped on an escalator at the UN, as it stopped working the moment they stepped on.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Gavin Newsom was one of several people to poke fun at the president.

"When you get so old that you cannot operate an umbrella, you should not have the nuclear button," another person stated. Gavin Newsom also took the opportunity to poke fun at his rival, tweeting, "The only thing Donald Trump can keep open these days is an umbrella."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Trump's doctor claimed he's in 'excellent overall health' after his recent check-up.

On the other hand, some X users dragged people for cracking jokes since there's currently a wind and rainstorm going on. "We’re having a Nor’easter. Ever hear of high winds and rain?" someone tweeted, while another sarcastically penned, "I'm sure the nor'easter gale force winds have nothing to do with it."

Article continues below advertisement

The President's Health Update

Source: mega The POTUS has been using makeup to cover his bruised hands, something that is believed to be a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency.