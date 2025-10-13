'Old' Donald Trump Mocked by Gavin Newsom and More for Struggling to Close Umbrella Before Boarding Air Force One: Watch
Oct. 13 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was caught struggling to close an umbrella before he boarded Air Force One on Sunday, October 12.
In a viral social media clip, the president walked up the stairs holding a big umbrella and greeted the people below him with a thumbs up before he attempted to close the device.
Donald Trump Struggles to Close Umbrella
However, Trump, 79, couldn't get the umbrella to collapse, prompting him to hand it to an assistant to do the job. The man in question also appeared to have some trouble for a few seconds but then got it to fold.
The incident prompted some social media users to recall how the businessman had a similar situation occur a few years ago.
How Social Media Users Reacted to the Clip
"In the umbrella V Trump saga, the umbrella is undefeated," one person quipped on X, while another wrote, "We could probably create an entire thread of Trump vs umbrellas at this point."
"We're talking about an Orangutan that was defeated by an escalator last month. Of course, Tiny Hands Donnie would be no match for an umbrella," joked a third individual, referring to when the father-of-five and his wife complained after they almost tripped on an escalator at the UN, as it stopped working the moment they stepped on.
"When you get so old that you cannot operate an umbrella, you should not have the nuclear button," another person stated.
Gavin Newsom also took the opportunity to poke fun at his rival, tweeting, "The only thing Donald Trump can keep open these days is an umbrella."
On the other hand, some X users dragged people for cracking jokes since there's currently a wind and rainstorm going on.
"We’re having a Nor’easter. Ever hear of high winds and rain?" someone tweeted, while another sarcastically penned, "I'm sure the nor'easter gale force winds have nothing to do with it."
The President's Health Update
On Friday, October 10, the White House released a memo updating everyone on Trump's health after he underwent his second annual check-up.
"President Trump continues to demonstration excellent overall health," his doctor declared in a memo. "His cardiac age — a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality with ECG — was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age. He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction."
It was also revealed that "in preparation for upcoming international travel, President Trump also received preventative health screenings and immunizations, including annual influenza and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines."
However, there was no mention of his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, which was revealed over the summer. The bruising on his hands, which he often tries to cover with makeup, is believed to be a symptom of the condition.