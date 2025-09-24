Melania Trump Nearly Takes a Tumble on an Escalator as Karoline Leavitt Claims She's Being 'Deliberately' Sabotaged
Sept. 24 2025, Published 7:22 a.m. ET
Melania Trump had a close call this week.
On Tuesday, September 23, the former first lady joined Donald Trump at the UN building when the escalator suddenly stopped right after they stepped on. Wearing high heels, the model, who was directly in front of her husband, jolted forward as the machine froze. She looked visibly confused before deciding to just walk up the steps instead.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt came out swinging after the incident, as she claimed the malfunction was “deliberately” orchestrated.
“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Leavitt posted on X, pointing to a Times of London report that said staffers had been overheard joking about shutting it down to force Donald to walk.
The UN quickly responded as spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq told outlets, “The safety mechanism was inadvertently triggered by someone who was ahead of the president on the escalator.”
The awkward moment comes just after Donald was teased online over a photo from his visit to England. The official White House and POTUS Instagram accounts shared a picture of the politician standing alongside King Charles, but fans couldn’t get over the look of the image.
"President Donald J. Trump and His Majesty King Charles III🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧," the caption read.
Instead of admiring the diplomatic shot, commenters mocked Donald's wide, bright smile.
"Whoever did the teeth whitening editing needs to be fired 🤣," one fan wrote, while another chimed in, "The Facetune teeth whitening was a massive fail. You’re fired!"
"Why do they keep photoshopping his teeth??? We’ve seen them in real time! 😂," someone added, while another joked, "The new Madame Tussaud’s additions are so life like 👏."
The headlines didn’t stop there.
On Monday, September 22, the president sparked fresh buzz after fumbling his words during a press conference. Standing next to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS head Dr. Mehmet Oz, he claimed autism rates are climbing because of “something artificial.” He even suggested groups like the Amish and Cubans have almost no autism since they don’t use Tylenol.
But it wasn’t the conspiracy itself that drew the most attention — it was Donald’s struggle to pronounce the word “acetaminophen.”
“Effective immediately. The FDA will notify physicians about the use of. Aceta… Well, let's see how we say that as Aceta… menophen… Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” he stammered before continuing, “Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol. During pregnancy, can be associated with a very increased risk of autism. So, taking Tylenol. Is… ahhh… Not good.”
He then doubled down, telling people to avoid it as much as possible.
“Ideally, you don't take it at all. With Tylenol, don't take it,” he told the crowd, adding that parents should avoid giving it to their kids too. He even went as far as calling autism “artificially induced.”