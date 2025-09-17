Is Donald Trump OK? President Seen With Blatantly Obvious Makeup Over His Bruised Hand at Windsor Castle Banquet: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's use of makeup to cover his bruised hand was blatantly obvious when he attended a Wednesday, September 17, state banquet at Windsor Castle alongside wife Melania Trump. In photos obtained by OK!, a big patch of concealer stood out on his right hand as he and the first lady took pictures while dressed in regal attire.

Donald Trump Uses Hand Makeup for Windsor Castle Banquet

The father-of-five, 79, sported a black long-coat tuxedo with a white vest and matching bow, while the former model, 55, was all smiles in an off-the-shoulder pale yellow gown that featured a pink buckled belt at the waist. The couple posed together and alongside King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78, with his hand makeup visible in countless pictures.

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William, both 43, also attended the event, with the Princess of Wales donning a white and cream dress with lace overlay and a tiara while her spouse looked handsome in a black ensemble that featured red lapels. He also wore a blue sash and a medal on a ribbon around his neck like his father.

What's Behind the President's Bruised Hand?

As OK! reported, people first noticed discoloration on Donald's hand earlier this year, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claiming it was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen." However, in July, she announced the POTUS was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as when "the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart." Despite the condition, Karoline stated Donald "remains in excellent health."

Donald Trump Accused of Showing Signs of Dementia

In addition to being seen with makeup on his hand on several occasions, the commander-in-chief has been spotted with swollen ankles, another symptom of his vein disorder. Many people have also accused the president of experiencing cognitive decline, with John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, admitting the president has shown symptoms of dementia. "What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function," Gartner explained.

