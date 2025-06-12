'Uncomfortable': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Holding Wife Melania's Hand by Just Her Thumb During Date Night

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the president for the "uncomfortable" way he decided to hold his wife's hand during their night out.

Ron Filipkowski, Editor in Chief of MeidasTouch, shared several images from the night on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "It's Bonnie & Clyde without the passion, fashion sense, physical courage, or the decency to rob people face to face."

Another X user commented: "Just a stiff, awkward duo posing for the cameras. Looks like rigor mortis set in early for this 'power couple' — maybe it's all that fake love holding them together! Trump's leadership is as lifeless as his handshake, and Melania's smile screams 'paid appearance.'"

A third person joked: "Even a spray-tanned, diaper-wearing man in his late 70s needs a little thumb once in a while."