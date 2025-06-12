or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
COUPLES

'Uncomfortable': Donald Trump Mocked for Awkwardly Holding Wife Melania's Hand by Just Her Thumb During Date Night

Composite photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: @MeidasTouch/X

Donald Trump awkwardly held Melania's thumb.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump was spotted awkwardly holding First Lady Melania Trump's hand by just her thumb before they attended the Kennedy Center premiere of Les Misérables.

As the first couple departed the White House on Wednesday, June 11, in black-tie apparel, Melania, 55, was seen leading Donald, 78, toward their vehicle with an outstretched thumb.

Donald and Melania's Night Out

donald trump mocked holding wife melania hand just her thumb
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump went to see 'Les Misérables' at the Kennedy Center.

The occasion represented the first time Donald and Melania attended a Kennedy Center performance as president and first lady, coming after the GOP leader replaced its previous director with his own loyalists and installed himself as chairman.

Before attending the premiere, Melania joined her husband for a 10-minute media appearance, during which the president fielded questions about Elon Musk's claim that the commander-in-chief appears on the "Epstein list."

The appearance also came amid nationwide protests over Donald's harsh immigration crackdown in Los Angeles and other cities.

The Reaction

Source: @MeidasTouch/X

Several critics took to social media to ridicule the president for the "uncomfortable" way he decided to hold his wife's hand during their night out.

Ron Filipkowski, Editor in Chief of MeidasTouch, shared several images from the night on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "It's Bonnie & Clyde without the passion, fashion sense, physical courage, or the decency to rob people face to face."

Another X user commented: "Just a stiff, awkward duo posing for the cameras. Looks like rigor mortis set in early for this 'power couple' — maybe it's all that fake love holding them together! Trump's leadership is as lifeless as his handshake, and Melania's smile screams 'paid appearance.'"

A third person joked: "Even a spray-tanned, diaper-wearing man in his late 70s needs a little thumb once in a while."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Trump Vs. the Arts

donald trump mocked holding wife melania hand just her thumb
Source: MEGA

Several 'Les Misérables' cast members chose not to perform for the Trumps.

Donald previously pledged to rid the performing arts venue of "woke" programming, which he believes is too focused on leftist ideology and political correctness.

The acclaimed musical Les Mis follows the lives of former prisoners during the French Revolution, a decade of social and political upheaval that resulted in the execution of the monarch, King Louis XVI, and the adoption of many principles of the left who are currently protesting the president and the rest of his administration.

The President's Not So Warm Welcome

donald trump mocked holding wife melania hand just her thumb
Source: @nicksortor/X

Donald and Melania Trump were booed at the Kennedy Center.

As OK! previously reported, a video shared on X captured the moment when the first couple entered the room and people in the audience began clenching their fists and shouting at the president as boos rang out through the theater.

According to reports, some cast members in the musical chose to skip the opening night due to the president's attendance.

