or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Catheter or Bulge? Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Something's Spotted Poking Through His Pants: See Photo

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was accused of wearing a catheter.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

There appears to be something in Donald Trump's pants — it's just a matter of what.

Photos of the president's recent outings have gone viral online after an object appeared to be pressing through his pants during an visit to a UFC fight in New Jersey on Saturday night, June 7, and outside of the White House on Monday, June 9.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Under Donald Trump's Pants?

donald trump catheter bulge health concerns pants ufc fight photo
Source: @TheMaineWonk/X

The president had something seemingly poking through his pants over the weekend.

In a picture shared to X, Trump posed in a navy blue suit alongside the night's UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship winner Kayla Harrison.

The Republican leader tried on Harrison's champion belt as he sported a large smile while wearing a bright red tie. Viewers of the image could only seem to focus on one thing, however: an apparent object pressing through his wrinkled pants.

"Is the President wearing a Foley Catheter? Where’s @jaketapper?" a social media user questioned, as they asked CNN's Jake Tapper to investigate after he co-wrote a book revealing shocking allegations about former President Joe Biden's health.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Accused of Wearing a Catheter

donald trump catheter bulge health concerns pants ufc fight photo
Source: @patriottakes/X

Critics also claimed an object was showing through his pants during a recent White House appearance.

A second individual seemed convinced, claiming: "Trump is absolutely wearing a Foley catheter. It’s a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine into a bag strapped to the leg. That line down his pants? Not a crease. It’s tubing. Every step he takes sounds like the sloshing of a warm Capri Sun."

A third critic — and nurses who chimed into the chat — noted it could be a "condom catheter," which is "not uncommon in elder men," and is easier to be worn in public.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Fans Think It's Just His Bulge

donald trump catheter bulge health concerns pants ufc fight photo
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's fans defended him online.

Trump's fans argued it was just the POTUS' bulge, with one supporter insisting, "nope. Thats just his massive dong. Don’t be jealous."

Just two days after the UFC fight, The Apprentice star further fueled theories about his health while inspecting the site of a flag pole he is installing on the grounds of the White House on Monday.

President Sparks Health Concerns

donald trump catheter bulge health concerns pants ufc fight photo
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has sparked health concerns throughout his time in office.

Several photos showed what looked like a "little box shaped thingy" on the back of Trump's leg, as skeptics again circled back to suspicion about him using a catheter.

Others wondered if he could be wearing a "leg brace," as some critics expressed concerns about the president's health.

His administration has shown no signs of worry, however.

After taking office earlier this year, White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella declared Trump was "fully fit" to serve as president, as he exhibited "excellent cognitive and physical health" and "robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.