Catheter or Bulge? Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Something's Spotted Poking Through His Pants: See Photo
There appears to be something in Donald Trump's pants — it's just a matter of what.
Photos of the president's recent outings have gone viral online after an object appeared to be pressing through his pants during an visit to a UFC fight in New Jersey on Saturday night, June 7, and outside of the White House on Monday, June 9.
What's Under Donald Trump's Pants?
In a picture shared to X, Trump posed in a navy blue suit alongside the night's UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship winner Kayla Harrison.
The Republican leader tried on Harrison's champion belt as he sported a large smile while wearing a bright red tie. Viewers of the image could only seem to focus on one thing, however: an apparent object pressing through his wrinkled pants.
"Is the President wearing a Foley Catheter? Where’s @jaketapper?" a social media user questioned, as they asked CNN's Jake Tapper to investigate after he co-wrote a book revealing shocking allegations about former President Joe Biden's health.
Donald Trump Accused of Wearing a Catheter
A second individual seemed convinced, claiming: "Trump is absolutely wearing a Foley catheter. It’s a tube inserted into the bladder to drain urine into a bag strapped to the leg. That line down his pants? Not a crease. It’s tubing. Every step he takes sounds like the sloshing of a warm Capri Sun."
A third critic — and nurses who chimed into the chat — noted it could be a "condom catheter," which is "not uncommon in elder men," and is easier to be worn in public.
Donald Trump Fans Think It's Just His Bulge
Trump's fans argued it was just the POTUS' bulge, with one supporter insisting, "nope. Thats just his massive dong. Don’t be jealous."
Just two days after the UFC fight, The Apprentice star further fueled theories about his health while inspecting the site of a flag pole he is installing on the grounds of the White House on Monday.
President Sparks Health Concerns
Several photos showed what looked like a "little box shaped thingy" on the back of Trump's leg, as skeptics again circled back to suspicion about him using a catheter.
Others wondered if he could be wearing a "leg brace," as some critics expressed concerns about the president's health.
His administration has shown no signs of worry, however.
After taking office earlier this year, White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella declared Trump was "fully fit" to serve as president, as he exhibited "excellent cognitive and physical health" and "robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function."