Donald Trump's Troubling Hand Appearance Raises Health Questions at G7 Summit
U.S. President Donald Trump sparked concern over his health during the recent G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, as observers noticed the unusual appearance of his hands in various photographs.
At 79 years old, Trump left the summit early, coinciding with escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. His early departure led some on social media to speculate whether health issues contributed to his exit.
Images from the event revealed significant discoloration on Trump's hand, with some viewers suggesting he had applied foundation to conceal the unusual hue. His hand also appeared noticeably puffy.
"What's up with Trump's hands???" one X user questioned, while another remarked, "Holy c---. That is some major [oedema] in Trump's right hand. Compare it to the left side."
Observers have long speculated about the cause of this discoloration.
Earlier this year, a White House official told MailOnline that the bruising resulted from Trump's extensive handshaking on the campaign trail and in his duties as president. The official noted, "Trump greets as many people as possible," which may explain the odd appearance seen during the peak of his campaign.
Some skeptics, however, suggested the bruising might stem from an IV procedure. Others hinted at dehydration or potential vitamin deficiencies, but they provided no substantiating evidence.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dr. Jeff Foster, a men's health specialist and Medical Director of Manual, weighed in on the situation, stating, "It appears this bruise in question is reoccurring, having seen a similar bruise in August and November of last year. The most likely thought is this could well be bruising from a recent cannula, given the way it appears."
He continued, "Of course, as Donald Trump is nearly 80 years old, his skin is naturally thinner and weaker which happens as we age, and therefore we bruise much more easily."
Dr. Ross Perry, Medical Director of Cosmedics skin clinics, also commented on the situation. "There has been much speculation about Donald Trump's declining health in recent months, and at 78, it is entirely natural that our skin bruises far quicker and easier when we are almost 80. This is due to skin becoming less flexible and thinner as it loses the fatty layer that cushions the blood vessels," Perry said.
Trump's hands have drawn attention before — makeup was visibly used to cover similar bruising during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 24. Observers noted the bruising during the Al Smith Dinner in Manhattan last October, where Trump interacted with city elites.
Dr. Perry suggested, "As Donald is a fan of tanning, exposure to the sun can also damage the skin, making blood vessels easier to break. He may also be taking medication such as anticoagulants or corticosteroids, which can increase the risk of bruising. With age, even a simple knock that might go unnoticed can lead to bruising," he noted. "In his case, I'd say it's likely just a coincidence he had a simple knock, possibly just an incidental bump due to age-related skin changes."
Trump's health has continued to be a subject of public discussion, particularly given his age and role as president.
Some critics questioned Trump's memory and cognitive acuity, citing instances of him reportedly forgetting conversations. Democrat lawmaker Dick Durbin also played a supercut proving this during a recent Senate hearing.
Despite this, White House physicians have repeatedly declared him in "excellent health," most recently in April, stating he scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).