'Bunch of Performing Seals': Donald Trump's Inner Circle Mocked for Praising the Former President After the 2024 Presidential Debate
A video surfaced of former President Donald Trump's inner circle praising the New York businessman and giving him a standing round of applause as he returned from the CNN 2024 presidential debate against President Joe Biden.
The clip begins with Trump entering the room and giving two thumbs up to the dozen or so people who were waiting for him in the debate's back room.
The camera pans around everyone in the room as they applaud the ex-prez for nearly 30 seconds straight. Once it panned back to Trump, it shows him just awkwardly standing by the door, giving a below-the-chest fist bump.
Several vocal Trump critics took the opportunity to share the clip on social media, mocking the group of supporters who were waiting for the ex-prez to return from the debate.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the clip in a post that read, "Cheering a man who did nothing but repeat lies all night like a bunch of performing seals... definitely not a cult."
Another commented, "Look at him standing there like a toddler surprised people are clapping and then getting excited. I swear every part of this man's life is staged."
Soon after the debate, Trump mocked the president, noting that Biden had spent the week "resting, working and studying" at Camp David.
"He got the debate rules he wanted. He got the date that he wanted. He got the network that he wanted," Trump added, referring to CNN. "No amount of resting or rigging could help him defend his atrocious record."
"Joe Biden's age is not his problem," Trump reiterated. "It's his competence."
As OK! previously reported, several Democratic leaders and pundits are fearful of Trump running away with the election after the president's abysmal performance.
Political analysts and Democratic operatives have been vocal about their apprehensions. Outlets quoted a party leader declaring, "Biden is toast," while another quoted an adviser of prominent Democratic donors who was even more direct in their assessment of the situation, stating, "Our only hope is that he bows out, we have a brokered convention, or dies. Otherwise, we are in serious trouble."
The criticism of Biden's performance intensified as he struggled to articulate clear responses during the debate. Despite being raspy from a cold, Biden appeared disoriented at times, leading to moments of confusion.