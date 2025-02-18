Barron Trump 'Oddity' Comments Lead to NYU College Republicans President Quitting
The president of New York University's College Republicans has stepped down after making controversial comments about Barron Trump's attendance at the school.
In an interview published earlier this month, Kaya Walker referred to the youngest son of President Donald Trump as an "oddity on campus," noting that he simply "goes to class" and then "goes home."
On Monday, February 17, the College Republicans of America released a statement that claimed Walker's comments were "inappropriate" and do "not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization."
"We are collaborating closely with the NYU chapter to ensure a smooth transition in leadership," the statement continued. "Our goal is to reaffirm CRA's dedication to the ideals of the Republican Party and conservative movement in a manner that reflects honorably upon our organization and its mission."
"CRA broke with 100 years of precedent when we endorsed President Trump, being the first national College Republican organization to endorse a candidate before the beginning of the primary season," the statement added. "Our support for President Trump is, and has been, a pillar of our organization."
CRA president Will Donahue also claimed Barron "represents the future of the conservative movement" before extending an invitation to him to join the group himself.
As OK! previously reported, Barron began his Freshman year at NYU in September 2024. Dude to his father's high profile position as POTUS, the 18-year-old is followed closely by security personnel while attending college.
According to sources, Barron doesn't attend many social gatherings for the students, but he does spark friendships through his interest in video games. He reportedly shares his Discord username and gamertags so he can play online with pals. FIFA is reportedly one of his favorites.
Another source spilled Barron is eager to "follow in his dad's footsteps" and launch his own real estate company.
"He is interested in business in general, developing properties, making money and being involved in successful projects," the source explained. "He has his own ideas and understands what people of his age are looking for. He is quite entrepreneurial, bright and not shy about getting his own career in gear."
A separate insider spilled his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, 54, is also ready to help her son achieve his business dreams.
"Kids start younger today to make money, and also to find and pursue what interests them career-wise," the insider said. "Melania will encourage this with warnings of being careful. She is very protective of her son, no matter what, and that should continue."
The NYU College Republican's president spoke with Vanity Fair about Barron.