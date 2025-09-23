'Massive Fail': Donald Trump Mocked for Seemingly 'Photoshopping His Teeth' to Look Extremely White in Picture Alongside King Charles

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users couldn't help but poke fun at President Donald Trump's appearance in a recent photo he took during his trip to England. Last week, the White House and the POTUS' official Instagram account uploaded a snap of Trump next to King Charles, captioning the shot, "President Donald J. Trump and His Majesty King Charles III🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧."

Donald Trump Dragged Over Photoshop Accusations

People thought the two elderly men looked edited, especially the Republican's bright and wide smile. "Whoever did the teeth whitening editing needs to be fired 🤣," one person quipped in the comments section, while another joked, "The Facetune teeth whitening was a massive fail. You’re fired!" "Why do they keep photoshopping his teeth??? We’ve seen them in real time! 😂," a third individual pointed out, while a fourth Instagram user likened them to wax figures, penning, "The new Madame Tussaud’s additions are so life like 👏."

The President's Viral Speech

Source: mega King Charles laughed during parts of Donald Trump's speech at a Windsor Castle dinner.

Trump and wife Melania were in England for a few days earlier this month. In addition to meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the Trumps attended a regal banquet at Windsor Castle, where a video of Charles went viral since he looked uncomfortable during parts of Donald's confusing speech. "I’ll tell you that I just stood in line and shook 150 hands and the king knew every single person and every single company. I was very impressed with that. And some of them had bad names like XYZ-Q3. And he knew every one of them," Donald shared, which made the monarch squirm in his chair. "Or at least I think he did, because nobody was complaining. I was very impressed with that."

Source: mega The Trumps stayed at Windsor Castle during their visit to England.

Charles also laughed and adjusted his outfit's collar during awkward moments. Donald made false claims as well, stating, "It's a singular privilege to be the first American President welcomed here. And you think about it, it's a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that's the [historic] first. And maybe that's going to be the last time. I hope it is, actually." In reality, several other presidents, such as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden have attended banquets.

Kate Middleton Appeared 'Genuinely' Interested in the POTUS' Words

Source: mega A body language expert said Kate Middleton was actively listening to the president's speech.