King Charles Laughs at Donald Trump as President Rambles During Latest Word Salad Blunder: Watch

King Charles couldn't contain his laughter after Donald Trump went off course during his speech at the U.K. state dinner on Wednesday, September 17. The president shockingly mocked the names of individuals he greeted during his visit with the royal family, prompting Charles to uncomfortably fix his collar and clench his jaw while chuckling to himself in his chair. Trump was declared a laughing stock by critics after his bizarre monologue turned into an awkward word salad blunder.

Donald Trump Becomes Laughing Stock at U.K. State Dinner

Source: MEGA King Charles appeared to laugh at Donald Trump after the president went of track during his speech.

"I’ll tell you that I just stood in line and shook 150 hands and the king knew every single person and every single company. I was very impressed with that," Trump said, as Charles slightly shook his head and seemed to mutter something under his breathe, per a video shared to social media. "And some of them had bad names like XYZ-Q3. And he knew every one of them," Trump quipped, which was what caused Charles to squirm in his chair. As the king of United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms laughed at the president of the United States, Trump continued: "Or at least I think he did, because nobody was complaining. I was very impressed with that."

Omg King Charles is literally laughing because of how ridiculous Trump sounds! He made up what he was supposed to be saying instead of reading what was written for him to say! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WHe7ofxXUf — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) September 19, 2025 Source: @Suzierizzo1/X

Donald Trump Hopes It's His 'Last' State Visit to the U.K.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump didn't make sense during parts of his speech at the U.K. state dinner.

Elsewhere in his speech, Trump falsely claimed he was the first United States commander-in-chief to visit the U.K., when he really meant to gloat about being the first president to be invited across the pond for two U.K. state dinners. "It's a singular privilege to be the first American President welcomed here. And you think about it, it's a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that's the [historic] first. And maybe that's going to be the last time. I hope it is, actually," he rambled, seeming to be done with visiting England for professional purposes.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and King Charles sat next to one another during the royal occasion.

Attempting to save his speech with serious praise, Trump added: "But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life. Such respect for you and such respect for your country. For many decades, His Majesty the King has epitomized the fortitude, nobility, and the spirit of the British monarchy and the British people." After Trump's troll-worthy speech went viral on social media, critics poked fun at the president while acknowledging Charles' realtime reaction to the Republican leader talking as the monarch sat beside him.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump boasted about being the only U.S. president to be invited to two state dinners.