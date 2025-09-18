or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Kate Middleton Was 'Genuinely Interested' in Donald Trump's Speech at Banquet After He Called Her 'Beautiful,' Body Language Expert Reveals

Photo of Kate Middleton and Donald Trump
Source: mega

A body language expert claimed Kate Middleton was 'actively listening' to Donald Trump's speech at the state banquet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The royal family was nothing but respectful when Donald and Melania Trump traveled overseas for a state visit.

On the night of the duo's Wednesday, September 17, arrival, they attended a state banquet at Windsor Castle, where the U.S. president sat between Kate Middleton and King Charles at the long dinner table.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Was Listening to Donald Trump's Speech

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of a body language expert claimed Kate Middleton was 'actively listening' to Donald Trump's banquet speech.
Source: mega

A body language expert claimed Kate Middleton was 'actively listening' to Donald Trump's banquet speech.

At one point during the gathering, the businessman stood up to address the room and captured the Princess of Wales' attention, as she was seen looking toward him while he spoke.

"Kate is tilting her head, which means she is genuinely interested in what he’s saying. It shows deep, active listening, which a lot of people don’t do," body language expert Darren Stanton explained on behalf of Betfair Casino.

"Trump is reciprocating this gesture back, so he’s authentic in his comments about being honored to be one of the very few presidents who’ve been invited for a second state visit," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of the expert said the mom-of-three seemed 'genuinely interested' in what the president had to say.
Source: mega

The expert said the mom-of-three seemed 'genuinely interested' in what the president had to say.

Other photos showed Kate applauding the commander-in-chief and chatting with him while they held drinks at the party.

Their friendly interaction came hours after Donald greeted the mom-of-three by telling her, "You’re beautiful. So beautiful.”

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles and Donald Trump Have a 'Special Connection'

Photo of Donald Trump and King Charles didn't try to assert power over one another, the expert said.
Source: mega

Donald Trump and King Charles didn't try to assert power over one another, the expert said.

Donald and King Charles also showed admiration for each other, the body language expert shared.

"The king spoke very specifically about the special relationship," he explained. "There were lots of moments where Trump was nodding along, from a non-verbal point of view, he acted quite stoic and still, which isn’t what we’re used to seeing from him. It’s not often we get him in that kind of state."

"We can see he took on board everything that was said, and embraced the fact they do have this very special connection," he continued. "We didn’t see any signs of power gestures from Trump, no one tried to come over as being superior, it was mutually reciprocal, especially when Trump delivered his speech."

Donald Trump's Confusing Speech

Photo of the POTUS incorrectly claimed he was the 'first president' to be invited to a state banquet.
Source: mega

The POTUS incorrectly claimed he was the 'first president' to be invited to a state banquet.

While members of the British monarchy were on their best behavior, the public was confused by some of the things Donald said at the banquet.

Perhaps his most perplexing comment was, "It's a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here. And if you think about it, a lot of presidents, and this was this was the second state visit and that is the first. Maybe that is going to be the last time — I hope it is, actually."

However, multiple presidents have attended banquets, including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.