Kate Middleton Was 'Genuinely Interested' in Donald Trump's Speech at Banquet After He Called Her 'Beautiful,' Body Language Expert Reveals

The royal family was nothing but respectful when Donald and Melania Trump traveled overseas for a state visit. On the night of the duo's Wednesday, September 17, arrival, they attended a state banquet at Windsor Castle, where the U.S. president sat between Kate Middleton and King Charles at the long dinner table.

Kate Middleton Was Listening to Donald Trump's Speech

Source: mega A body language expert claimed Kate Middleton was 'actively listening' to Donald Trump's banquet speech.

At one point during the gathering, the businessman stood up to address the room and captured the Princess of Wales' attention, as she was seen looking toward him while he spoke. "Kate is tilting her head, which means she is genuinely interested in what he’s saying. It shows deep, active listening, which a lot of people don’t do," body language expert Darren Stanton explained on behalf of Betfair Casino. "Trump is reciprocating this gesture back, so he’s authentic in his comments about being honored to be one of the very few presidents who’ve been invited for a second state visit," he added.

Source: mega The expert said the mom-of-three seemed 'genuinely interested' in what the president had to say.

Other photos showed Kate applauding the commander-in-chief and chatting with him while they held drinks at the party. Their friendly interaction came hours after Donald greeted the mom-of-three by telling her, "You’re beautiful. So beautiful.”

King Charles and Donald Trump Have a 'Special Connection'

Source: mega Donald Trump and King Charles didn't try to assert power over one another, the expert said.

Donald and King Charles also showed admiration for each other, the body language expert shared. "The king spoke very specifically about the special relationship," he explained. "There were lots of moments where Trump was nodding along, from a non-verbal point of view, he acted quite stoic and still, which isn’t what we’re used to seeing from him. It’s not often we get him in that kind of state." "We can see he took on board everything that was said, and embraced the fact they do have this very special connection," he continued. "We didn’t see any signs of power gestures from Trump, no one tried to come over as being superior, it was mutually reciprocal, especially when Trump delivered his speech."

Donald Trump's Confusing Speech

Source: mega The POTUS incorrectly claimed he was the 'first president' to be invited to a state banquet.