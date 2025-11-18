or
Donald Trump Mocks Tom Cruise's Height In Rambling Speech After His Real Stature Was Exposed

split photo of donald trump and tom cruise
Source: mega

Donald Trump took aim at Tom Cruise's height during a rambling speech at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 17.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump poked fun at Tom Cruise's height during his latest rambling speech at the McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 17.

After bringing up a range of topics, from the 2024 campaign to the White House’s tariff policy to the Gulf of Mexico, the 79-year-old president abruptly switched to talking about his June attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Mentioning that he invited the pilots who flew the B-2 bombers that dropped the bombs on three of Iran's facilities, Trump remarked they were "all handsome" and compared them to the Hollywood icon, 63.

"They looked like Tom Cruise," he said, before adding, "I don’t want to be a wise guy and say ‘But taller.’ I’m not gonna say that. No."

image of Tom Cruise is reportedly just over 5'7".
Source: mega

Tom Cruise is reportedly just over 5'7".

The bumbling 47th POTUS also remarked the pilots were "perfect specimens."

"I mean, these guys are like from a movie...I could take every one of them and put them in a movie," he insisted.

It's worth noting that at least one of the pilots was actually a woman.

How Tall Is Tom Cruise?

image of Tom Cruise's ex-wife Nicole Kidman always towered over him when they stepped out together.
Source: mega

Tom Cruise's ex-wife Nicole Kidman always towered over him when they stepped out together.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) has the famous actor's height listed as just under 5'8", thought it's also been reported that he stands at 5'7" tall.

Cruise, who is often made fun of for his height, has never commented on his stature.

The Mission Impossible star's ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes both towered over him on the red carpet. While Kidman is reported to be 5'11", Holmes is believed to be 5'9".

Donald Trump Lied About His Real Height

image of Prince William reportedly stands at 6'3".
Source: mega

Prince William reportedly stands at 6'3".

Trump's joke about Cruise's short stature comes just months he was exposed for lying about his own height.

While the former businessman has claimed to be 6'3", he appeared visibly shorter than Prince William, who is reportedly the same height, in photos taken during their meeting in September.

However, White House physician Sean Barbabella marked the president down as 6'3" after his annual physical in April.

Barron Trump Is Much Taller Than His Dad

image of The president's youngest son stands at 6'9".
Source: mega

The president's youngest son stands at 6'9".

Years ago, before his first term in 2016, Politico published a copy of his New York driver’s license that listed him as being 6’2”.

Trump is seemingly obsessed with height as he recently commented on his youngest son's tall stature during his Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham last month. When Barron, 19, came up, he randomly declared, "He's tall. He's a tall one."

The president has also previously stated, "You know, I have a son who’s 6-foot-9."

