Donald Trump Says His 'Own Mortality' Guides His Decisions on Foreign Intervention in Bombshell Interview: 'I Don't Need International Law'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump said he trusts his own judgment above all else. In a Thursday, January 8, interview, Trump brushed aside international laws after facing backlash over U.S. military strikes abroad.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me,” Trump told The New York Times. “I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump brushed aside international law during a January 8 interview.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he still needs to follow the law of nations, Trump said he does, but “depends what your definition of international law is.” His comments come after U.S. attacks in Venezuela, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Nigeria, Iraq and Iran during the first year of his second term.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, the U.S. conducted a pre-dawn raid in Caracas on January 3, capturing Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, over drug trafficking charges, OK! reported. After the seizure, Trump claimed the U.S. would "run" Venezuela for now to reclaim American oil interests — a move that sparked mixed reactions from politicians and world leaders.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The U.S. recently conducted a raid in Venezuela capturing Nicolás Maduro.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Following Maduro’s capture, Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, became interim president and promised to cooperate with the U.S. Still, Trump’s administration said it would “dictate” policy to the interim government and warned of a “second wave” of military action if demands weren’t met. “If she doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,” Trump told The Atlantic on Sunday, January 4.

Article continues below advertisement

Experts warned that ignoring international law could have serious consequences for the U.S. and the global community. International law sets the rules and norms for how nations interact, including UN conventions and multilateral treaties. Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN special rapporteur on judicial independence, told an outlet that dismissing international law is “extremely dangerous.” She explained that weakening global norms could push the world back into an “age of imperialism,” giving adversaries free rein to act aggressively.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Experts warn ignoring international law could have global consequences.

Article continues below advertisement

“International law cannot stop states from doing terrible things if they’re committed to doing them,” Satterthwaite said. “And I think the world is aware of all of the atrocities that have happened in Gaza recently… we’re worse off if we don’t insist on the international law that does exist.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said his 'own morality' guides his decisions on foreign intervention.