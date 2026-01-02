Restless Donald Trump Threatens New War in 3 a.m. Rant Before Whining About His 'Perfect' Health Amid Cognitive Concerns
Jan. 2 2026, Updated 1:23 p.m. ET
Donald Trump continues to make claims on social media when he should be sleeping.
Taking to Truth Social just before 3 a.m. on Friday, January 2, the U.S. president, 79, threatened to attack Iran after protests against the country’s supreme leader left six people dead.
"If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue," he wrote. "We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Donald Trump 'Doesn't Sleep'
Trump's late-night social media posting has been causing alarm throughout his second term, as he keeps falling asleep in meetings.
The commander-in-chief even admitted he "doesn't sleep much" at night, but has denied dozing off during business hours.
In an interview about his health with The Wall Street Journal published on Thursday, January 1, he claimed cameras have simply just caught him shutting his eyes for a second.
"I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me," he told the outlet. "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."
Trump has apparently been seething over the constant scrutiny about his health, especially the comparisons to his predecessor, Joe Biden. (He's been nicknamed "Dozy Don.")
Insiders close to the aging president told Zeteo in December 2025, "He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe [Biden]."
Just hours after his sleepless threat to Iran, he again ranted about being in "perfect health" and declared he "aced" the cognitive exams he's undergone in recent months.
What Happened in Iran?
Trump's post arrived about an hour after Fox News reported on the deaths of civilians during anti-government demonstrations on Thursday, January 1.
According to Al Jazeera, shopkeepers in Tehran began protesting on Sunday, December 28, 2025, in response to the steep decline in the value of Iranian currency.
Demonstrations calling for the end of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 36-year rule spread to other cities throughout the week, with students from at least 10 universities taking part.
'We’ll Knock the H--- Out of Them'
The POTUS' statement came after he told reporters during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah on Tuesday, December 30, that he'd heard Iran was allegedly trying to rebuild its nuclear program.
"If they are, we’re going to have to knock them down," he reportedly said. "We’ll knock the h--- out of them."
Trump proclaimed in June 2025 that his administration had "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities with several targeted strikes. However, it was subsequently revealed that the attacks merely suspended Iran's ability to enrich uranium for months.
Investigators also allegedly found zero evidence that Iran was creating a nuclear bomb when Trump authorized the June strikes.