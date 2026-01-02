Politics Restless Donald Trump Threatens New War in 3 a.m. Rant Before Whining About His 'Perfect' Health Amid Cognitive Concerns Source: mega Donald Trump can't stop posting in the middle of the night. Allie Fasanella Jan. 2 2026, Updated 1:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump continues to make claims on social media when he should be sleeping. Taking to Truth Social just before 3 a.m. on Friday, January 2, the U.S. president, 79, threatened to attack Iran after protests against the country’s supreme leader left six people dead. "If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue," he wrote. "We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Donald Trump 'Doesn't Sleep'

Source: mega Donald Trump has denied dozing off during meetings.

Trump's late-night social media posting has been causing alarm throughout his second term, as he keeps falling asleep in meetings. The commander-in-chief even admitted he "doesn't sleep much" at night, but has denied dozing off during business hours. In an interview about his health with The Wall Street Journal published on Thursday, January 1, he claimed cameras have simply just caught him shutting his eyes for a second. "I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me," he told the outlet. "Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

Source: mega The president has been outraged by being compared to Joe Biden, who was nicknamed 'Sleepy Joe' during his term.

Trump has apparently been seething over the constant scrutiny about his health, especially the comparisons to his predecessor, Joe Biden. (He's been nicknamed "Dozy Don.") Insiders close to the aging president told Zeteo in December 2025, "He is sensitive to being compared, even if not explicitly, to Sleepy Joe [Biden]." Just hours after his sleepless threat to Iran, he again ranted about being in "perfect health" and declared he "aced" the cognitive exams he's undergone in recent months.

What Happened in Iran?

Source: Truth Social Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran after six people were killed during protests on Thursday, January 1.

Trump's post arrived about an hour after Fox News reported on the deaths of civilians during anti-government demonstrations on Thursday, January 1. According to Al Jazeera, shopkeepers in Tehran began protesting on Sunday, December 28, 2025, in response to the steep decline in the value of Iranian currency. Demonstrations calling for the end of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 36-year rule spread to other cities throughout the week, with students from at least 10 universities taking part.

Street protests in Iran 🇮🇷 are getting serious, triggered by collapse of the currency and inflation, but also with political slogans in the traditionally important bazaar of Teheran. pic.twitter.com/eWY0yWMHwP — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) January 2, 2026 Source: @carlbildt/x Recent protests in Iran have left six people dead so far.

'We’ll Knock the H--- Out of Them'

Source: mega 'We’re going to have to knock them down,' the president said of Iran on Tuesday, December 30.