Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Ditches Foreign Policy Questions at Kennedy Center Honors, Turns Attention to His Own 'Accomplishments'

image of Donald Trump scored backlash for his UFC ideas.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump scored backlash for his UFC ideas.

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025, Published 9:41 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump made history as the first president to host the Kennedy Center Honors, but instead of engaging with pressing global issues, he chose to spotlight himself.

During the event, Trump deflected a reporter's question about foreign policy — specifically concerning Russia and Ukraine — choosing instead to celebrate the Kennedy Center, which he will be renaming after himself.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump avoided talking about foreign policy at the Kennedy Center Honors.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump avoided talking about foreign policy at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Article continues below advertisement

When a journalist inquired if he would discuss foreign policy, Trump replied, “Well, I think maybe not. This is about the Kennedy Center.”

However, Trump later changed his mind, briefly addressing the topic only to boast about his accomplishments. He cheekily shared a “naughty list” as he looked ahead to 2026, making it clear he preferred to discuss personal accolades rather than the weighty matters at hand.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president focused on praising himself.
Source: MEGA

The president focused on praising himself.

Article continues below advertisement

In a curious twist, Trump claimed he is ending eight wars, labeling the conflicts in Rwanda, Congo and Ukraine as challenging. He theatrically noted the losses, stating there were 47,000 deaths last month, predominantly among soldiers.

"Oh, that’s a long list. I better not tell you,” he said, before absurdly dubbing the U.S. “the hottest country anywhere in the world.” The 79-year-old boasted about supposedly ending those eight wars and announced he was "working on a ninth," with his eyes set on the elusive Nobel Peace Prize — one he notably did not receive.

Donald Trump

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump claimed he ended eight wars.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he ended eight wars.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet, he did manage to secure the FIFA Peace Prize, a new accolade introduced this year. Trump then hinted at his next steps to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, an issue he vowed to address during his second term, despite a history of failed attempts.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president said he was working on a ninth conflict to win a peace prize.
Source: MEGA

The president said he was working on a ninth conflict to win a peace prize.

Article continues below advertisement

The Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin did not yield the anticipated results, and another five-hour meeting in the Kremlin also failed to reach any substantial agreement.

In a running commentary on his self-proclaimed achievements, Trump stated, “My team has been speaking with Ukrainian and Russian leaders,” expressing frustration that the Ukrainian president had yet to review a proposal that would impede further negotiations. He claimed Russia was receptive to the proposal but remained uncertain about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stance.

Despite his claims, many independent fact-checkers have previously debunked Trump's assertions about having ended wars, emphasizing that his narratives seem more fantastical than factual.

