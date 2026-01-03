'Damaged' Donald Trump's 'Need for Affirmation' Comes From His 'Sociopathic' Father Never Loving Him, President's Niece Suggests

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump Sr., is allegedly the reason he's "so damaged, so needy, and so grasping," according to his niece Mary Trump. In a new YouTube video uploaded on Thursday, January 1, the daughter of Donald's late brother Fred Trump Jr. claimed the president, 79, was never loved by his father, leaving him with a "black hole of need." Mary, a psychologist, went as far as to dub a Fred Sr. a "patriarchal, authoritarian sociopath."

Donald Trump's 'Authoritarian' Father Left Him With a 'Void'

Source: mega Mary Trump referred to Donald Trump's father as a 'sociopath.'

The black sheep of the Trump family argued that the POTUS' incessant "need for affirmation" is due to him trying to fill a "void" caused by his father. "We are here because the one thing Donald most desperately needs, and has never gotten, and will never get because of how damaged and depraved his own father made him, is love," she declared. "That is why Donald constantly needs more of everything else, believing that somehow, getting it will fill the void. She also noted that he's "incapable of growing, learning or evolving."

FIFA Allegedly Invented Its Peace Prize to Appease Donald Trump

Source: mega The president accepted FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize in December 2025.

Mary, 60, went on to point to Trump receiving last year's FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize as evidence of his aforementioned neediness. The president accepted the new award invented by the global soccer organization at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., in December 2025 following his upset over being snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize. "The Nobel Peace Prize Donald so unaccountably craves will never be his because he keeps murdering people on boats in the Caribbean Sea and starving children in America and abroad," Mary said. "So, the powers that be at FIFA came up with a FIFA Peace Prize."

'He’s Being Mocked and Manipulated'

Source: mega 'The powers that be at FIFA came up with a FIFA Peace Prize,' Mary Trump said.

Mary, who has long been critical of her uncle, suggested the honor was only created to keep him from hindering the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be held in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The psychologist continued, "If Donald had any self-awareness at all, which of course he does not, he’d be embarrassed, ashamed by that," adding, "He’s being mocked and manipulated."

Mary Trump Believes Donald Has Dementia Like Fred Sr.

Source: mega Mary Trump previously stated she believes the president has dementia like his father, Fred Trump Sr.