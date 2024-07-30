OK Magazine
Donald Trump's Nephew Claims His Uncle Is a 'Complex and Sometimes Cruel' Man Who 'Uses People' as 'Props' to Get What He Wants

Split photo of Donald Trump and Fred III.
Source: MEGA, ABC- GMA

Fred C. Trump III wrote a book about the Trump family titled 'All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way.'

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s nephew Fred C. Trump III is revealing the sordid details of his "atomic crazy" uncle's life.

In a Tuesday, July 30, interview with ABC News, the All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way author elaborated on Donald's complexities and whether he believes the embattled ex-prez is racist.

donald trump defends jd vance cat comment
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly said the n-word at least twice in Fred C. Trump III's presence.

In an excerpt of his new book, Fred admitted to overhearing his uncle saying the n-word more than once as a child. When asked about the passage by ABC News investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky, he explained the incident occurred when he was about 10 years old and was spending the day at his grandparents' home.

"Donald, I could hear him screaming. And I went down to the driveway of my grandparents’ house, and there was his white El Dorado convertible with two slashes. Still remember it," he said. "And he had electrical tape because the roof was black. And he used the word — the N-word — twice, just saying who he thought probably had done this."

fred trump intervie gma
Source: ABC-GMA

Fred C. Trump III said he didn't believe his uncle was racist - just that he 'used people.'

Despite his young age, Fred clarified he "absolutely" was certain the racial slur was uttered by his uncle despite recent claims from the controversial politician that he "doesn't use that word."

"He did twice that day," Fred continued. "I don’t believe he’s a racist. I think that he uses people, whether they’re Black or they’re — whoever can help him, he will use them. And, you know, call it racist or not, I don’t believe in that. He uses them as props, and when he gets what he needs out of them — votes — he’ll cast them aside."

fred trump donakd trump gallery books
Source: GALLERY BOOKS

Fred C. Trump III described his uncle as 'sometimes cruel.'

The nephew of the presidential candidate then went on to describe his uncle as "complex and sometimes cruel."

"Within every family — people know this — families are complicated. Every family has their crazy uncle," he shared. "My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy. And he has put his mark on the family history."

fred trump gallery books
Source: GALLERY BOOKS

Fred C. Trump III's book was released on Tuesday, July 30.

Fred's tell-all tome was released on Tuesday, July 30. All in the Family promises to share an "inside story" about the Trumps as it's "never been told before."

Source: OK!

A release for the book read: "For the record…Fred Trump never asked for any of this. The divisive politics. The endless headlines. A hijacked last name. The heat-seeking uncle, rising from real estate scion to gossip column fixture to The Apprentice host to President of the United States. Fred just wanted a happy life and a satisfying career. But a fight for his son’s health and safety forced him onto a center stage that he had never wanted."

