Donald Trump's Nephew Claims His Uncle Is a 'Complex and Sometimes Cruel' Man Who 'Uses People' as 'Props' to Get What He Wants

In an excerpt of his new book, Fred admitted to overhearing his uncle saying the n-word more than once as a child. When asked about the passage by ABC News investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky, he explained the incident occurred when he was about 10 years old and was spending the day at his grandparents' home.

"Donald, I could hear him screaming. And I went down to the driveway of my grandparents’ house, and there was his white El Dorado convertible with two slashes. Still remember it," he said. "And he had electrical tape because the roof was black. And he used the word — the N-word — twice, just saying who he thought probably had done this."