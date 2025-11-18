'His Short Term Memory Seems to Be Deteriorating': Donald Trump's Niece Claims President Has Dementia Like His Dad in Bold Statement
Nov. 18 2025, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
Mary Trump isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on Donald Trump’s mental state.
In a candid conversation on “The Daily Beast” podcast, the daughter of Donald’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., broke down why she believes her uncle is showing the same troubling signs she once saw in her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who battled Alzheimer’s “for a very, very long time.”
Fred Sr. was first diagnosed with “mild senile dementia” back in 1991. His doctor noted “obvious memory decline in recent years” along with “significant memory impairment.” He later fell ill with pneumonia and died at age 93 in 1999. According to Mary, he wasn’t the only one in the family who struggled, as her grandmother also had dementia.
Mary emphasized that while she is “a clinical psychologist, not a neuropsychologist,” she still knows enough “to assess certain kinds of neurological disorders.” From her perspective, Donald is exhibiting the same patterns she remembers all too well.
“There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,” Mary said. “I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”
She added that his impulse-control issues, something he’s been known for his entire life, are “deteriorating as well.”
Her claims didn’t come out of nowhere — Donald’s nephew, Fred C. Trump III, has publicly backed up many of her concerns. Speaking to People in November 2024, he said, “Like anyone else, I've seen his decline. But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was. If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true.”
Fred III said he also watched Donald’s sister, Maryanne, show signs of cognitive decline before her death on November 13, 2023.
He recalled one encounter that stunned him, saying, “One of the last times I saw Maryanne, she said, 'You know, I've only met your wife Lisa once.’ And I was sort of taken aback by that... I said, 'Well, you've actually met Lisa hundreds of times over the almost 40 years that you've known her, as long as I have.’”
Looking back at his grandfather’s dementia, Fred III said he’s observed similar behavior in Donald. One moment in particular stood out from a run-in at Mar-a-Lago in 2023.
“He just looked disoriented, and he kept repeating something to me time and time again when I had met him,” Fred said. “He kept repeating things, and he just looked different. He looked tired.”
Fred III said he’s also noticed a major shift in the president’s tone. While Donald has always been known for colorful language, his nephew said his recent behavior crosses a new line. He explained that his uncle now shows “no inhibitions about cursing in front of anybody,” describing Donald’s communication as “outright nastiness.”