'His Short Term Memory Seems to Be Deteriorating': Donald Trump's Niece Claims President Has Dementia Like His Dad in Bold Statement

Article continues below advertisement

Mary Trump isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on Donald Trump’s mental state.

Article continues below advertisement

In a candid conversation on “The Daily Beast” podcast, the daughter of Donald’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr., broke down why she believes her uncle is showing the same troubling signs she once saw in her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who battled Alzheimer’s “for a very, very long time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Daily Beast/YouTube Mary Trump believes Donald Trump is showing signs of dementia.

Article continues below advertisement

Fred Sr. was first diagnosed with “mild senile dementia” back in 1991. His doctor noted “obvious memory decline in recent years” along with “significant memory impairment.” He later fell ill with pneumonia and died at age 93 in 1999. According to Mary, he wasn’t the only one in the family who struggled, as her grandmother also had dementia. Mary emphasized that while she is “a clinical psychologist, not a neuropsychologist,” she still knows enough “to assess certain kinds of neurological disorders.” From her perspective, Donald is exhibiting the same patterns she remembers all too well.

Article continues below advertisement

“There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,” Mary said. “I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.” She added that his impulse-control issues, something he’s been known for his entire life, are “deteriorating as well.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is suffering from dementia, Mary Trump claims.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Her claims didn’t come out of nowhere — Donald’s nephew, Fred C. Trump III, has publicly backed up many of her concerns. Speaking to People in November 2024, he said, “Like anyone else, I've seen his decline. But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was. If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mary_l_trump/Instagram;MEGA Fred Trump III said he has seen similar symptoms in the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Fred III said he also watched Donald’s sister, Maryanne, show signs of cognitive decline before her death on November 13, 2023. He recalled one encounter that stunned him, saying, “One of the last times I saw Maryanne, she said, 'You know, I've only met your wife Lisa once.’ And I was sort of taken aback by that... I said, 'Well, you've actually met Lisa hundreds of times over the almost 40 years that you've known her, as long as I have.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Looking back at his grandfather’s dementia, Fred III said he’s observed similar behavior in Donald. One moment in particular stood out from a run-in at Mar-a-Lago in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@fredtrump_/Instagram Fred Trump III recalled Donald Trump looking disoriented during an encounter.