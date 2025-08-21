Donald Trump Trolled Online for New Portrait of Himself Displayed in the White House: 'He Looks Pathetic'

Article continues below advertisement

A new portrait of Donald Trump was hung in the White House, leading to immediate criticism for the president and his intentions for the United States. The photo shows a full-length image of Trump as he walks through a line of American flags. The backdrop, though, is what led social media users to slam the president, as it resembled faint orange flames — an eerie depiction of what some are calling the country’s fate.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Looks Pathetic'

Source: @SebGorka/X Some critics suggested the new portrait was a firm depiction of America going up in flames.

“Fits. America is on fire in the background and Trump walks away…” said one X user. “He looks pathetic,” trolled another. “Looks like he’s casually walking away from yet another dumpster fire he started. Great job!” said a third.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Man Doesn't Measure Up to Your Cartoon Image'

Source: mega Critics slammed the artist for not painting the president authentically.

Some observers pointed out how the real Trump looks nothing like the way he was depicted in the image created by Christian worship artist Vanessa Horabuena. “Did you request the portrait to appear 60lbs lighter than reality?” questioned one. “Too bad the man doesn’t measure up to your cartoon image,” wrote another. “No huge belly hanging over his belt.. no slouched shoulders, no haggard look.. Is the yellow supposed to be fire? like.. the flags represent America and it’s burning to the ground?” remarked a third.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Hangs Assassination Attempt Image jn White House

Source: mega The president met with European heads of state at the White House, where he flaunted an image of his assassination attempt.

As someone who takes pride in themself, Trump has several other self-portraits in the White House. During his meeting with European heads of state on Monday, August 18, the president and fellow world leaders posed for a photo in the estate’s Grand Foyer, where Trump pointed to an image of himself on the wall. While having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the snapshot should have been the main event of the moment, it would be the image on the wall that took precedence. The portrait showed the aftermath of the assassination attempt on the president during his 2024 campaign rally in Butler, Pa.

Donald Trump Points to Photo of Himself During Meeting With European Heads of State

Source: mega The president told fellow politicians that his assassination attempt was 'not a good day.'