Donald Trump's New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Tried to Scrub Her Social Media History of Controversial Posts: Report

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Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is causing controversy just a few days into her role. Zacharia — who took over the position from former media spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on October 9 — reportedly attempted to scrub her social media channels of any contentious posts before she signed on for the job.

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Katie Zacharia Reportedly Shared Various Contentious Tweets

Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram Donald Trump previously called Katie Zacharia 'a loyal supporter.'

Among the posts the 41-year-old tried to erase, included ideas such as false vaccine conspiracies, suggesting Trump, 80, run for a third term, as well as calling on the government to invade California, according to a new report from The Bulwark, The outlet also found Zacharia's old personal X account she deleted in 2022 via the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

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Katie Zacharia Slammed Gavin Newsom in an Old Post

Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram Katie Zacharia reportedly once tweeted out COVID-19 vaccine conspiracies.

In one post from her professional account penned in 2025, she responded to a comment by California Governor Gavin Newsom, saying: "The federal government under @realDonaldTrump should take over all California because you clearly can't be trusted to do a single thing." "8 in 10 women had a miscarriage after getting the COVID vaccine," the mother of four wrote in another tweet.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Katie Zacharia has 'an unblemished record of support.'

She also alleged "leftist transgender assailants" of being liable for "at least a dozen" school shootings. The Bulwark reporter who published the article, Brendan Hartnett, even warned the posts will "likely endear her to elements of the MAGA base," as they could "create uncomfortable questions for her" when she encounters the media in the White House press briefing room. In a Truth Social message shared on Friday, October 9, the POTUS praised Zacharia's appointment as his new press officer. "She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!" he enthusiastically noted.

Donald Trump Announced Katie Zacharia's New Role on October 9

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt served as Donald Trump's press secretary from January 2025 until August 2026.