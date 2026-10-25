Who Will Be Donald Trump's New White House Press Secretary After Katie Zacharia's Firing?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Who Will Replace Katie Zacharia as White House Press Secretary?

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia was the White House press secretary for just five days.

As of press time, Trump has yet to announce Zacharia's successor. However, several potential successors have emerged, including White House communications director Steven Cheung, principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly, former White House official Katie Miller, former deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, CNN commentator Scott Jennings and former Trump attorney Alina Habba. As OK! previously reported, Lara Trump was also considered a potential contender alongside Scott following Karoline Leavitt's exit.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Katie Zacharia Fired as White House Press Secretary?

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia was the second press secretary of Donald Trump's second term.

While a White House official confirmed Katie's firing, they did not disclose the reason for her dismissal Her departure followed criticism of her first official press briefing, which lasted less than 15 minutes and included questions from only three news outlets. Her legal credentials also came under scrutiny after she acknowledged failing the bar exam. Separately, the POTUS told reporters on October 16 that he had asked Katie to "reconsider" the job. "I said: 'Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don't need it,'" Donald said. "I said to her: 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Long Did Katie Zacharia Serve as White House Press Secretary?

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia held an introductory news conference on October 13.

Katie's rocky tenure lasted just five days, breaking the record previously held by acting White House press secretary Stephen Early, who served for 14 days under Harry S. Truman in 1950.

Has Katie Zacharia Addressed Her Sudden White House Ousting?

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia previously served at the Department of Homeland Security.