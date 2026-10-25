Who Will Be Donald Trump's New White House Press Secretary After Katie Zacharia's Firing?
Oct. 25 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET
Katie Zacharia became the shortest-serving White House press secretary in U.S. history after serving just five days.
President Donald Trump announced Zacharia's appointment in an October 9 Truth Social post, days before she held her first official White House press briefing on October 13. However, her tenure came to an abrupt end on October 16 as reports emerged that she had been removed from the position following criticism of her performance and professional credentials.
Following Zacharia's sudden departure, here's everything to know about who will replace her as White House press secretary.
Who Will Replace Katie Zacharia as White House Press Secretary?
As of press time, Trump has yet to announce Zacharia's successor.
However, several potential successors have emerged, including White House communications director Steven Cheung, principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly, former White House official Katie Miller, former deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, CNN commentator Scott Jennings and former Trump attorney Alina Habba.
As OK! previously reported, Lara Trump was also considered a potential contender alongside Scott following Karoline Leavitt's exit.
Why Was Katie Zacharia Fired as White House Press Secretary?
While a White House official confirmed Katie's firing, they did not disclose the reason for her dismissal
Her departure followed criticism of her first official press briefing, which lasted less than 15 minutes and included questions from only three news outlets. Her legal credentials also came under scrutiny after she acknowledged failing the bar exam.
Separately, the POTUS told reporters on October 16 that he had asked Katie to "reconsider" the job.
"I said: 'Is this for you, Katie? Because honestly, you don't need it,'" Donald said. "I said to her: 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider. You think about it, but I would reconsider.'"
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How Long Did Katie Zacharia Serve as White House Press Secretary?
Katie's rocky tenure lasted just five days, breaking the record previously held by acting White House press secretary Stephen Early, who served for 14 days under Harry S. Truman in 1950.
Has Katie Zacharia Addressed Her Sudden White House Ousting?
Katie confirmed her ousting in a post on X, writing, "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him."