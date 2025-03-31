or
Politics

Donald Trump Claims Next Term Would Be His 'Fourth' as 2020 Election 'Was Totally Rigged'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed his next term would be his 'fourth' as the 2020 election 'was totally rigged.'

By:

March 31 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Donald Trump insisted if he were to run for a third term it would technically be a fourth term, as the 2020 election was fixed.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said Joe Biden 'did a bad job' while he was in office.

While on Air Force One on March 30, Trump came into the press cabin to take questions from the media. “You said you were not joking about possibly wanting a third term,” a reporter inquired. “Does that mean you’re not planning to leave office on January 20?”

“I’m not looking at that but I’ll tell you, I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged, so it’s actually sort of a fourth term,” Trump shared. “I just don’t want the credit for the second because [Joe] Biden was so bad, he did such a bad job, and I think that’s one of the reasons that I’m popular, if you want to know the truth.’

Trump boasted he’s popular due to the “great job” he and his team have done so far, sharing he believes they’ve had the “best hundred days of almost any president” and that we’re “respected as a country again.”

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump addressed running for another term on Air Force One on March 30.

“I was with some very important people today and they said they’ve never seen a turnaround of a country as fast as this,” he added. “Even look at our border. We have nobody coming in and you can’t come into our country; you have to come in legally. We have nobody coming into our country. It’s almost shut down.” When the reporter insisted the constitution limits a president to two terms, Trump fired back he “doesn’t want to talk about it.”

“I’m just telling you I have had more people saying, please run again,” he elaborated. “We have a long way to go before we even think about that but I’ve had a lot of people.”

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said one way for him to get another term would be for J.D. Vance to run for president and then pass over the role to him.

The reporter pressed more, asking Trump if he thinks it’s an “appropriate precedent to set.”

“I don’t even want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, you’ve got a long time to go,” Trump responded. “We have a long time. We have almost four years to go and that’s a long time but despite that so many people are saying you’ve got to run again. They love the job we’re doing. Most importantly they love the job we’re doing.”

When speaking with NBC NewsKristen Welker on March 30, Trump noted a “lot of people” want him to do it, but it’s “very early” in the current administration which he claimed to be “focused on.”

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he's 'not joking' about possibly running for a third term.

Trump add he's “not joking” about running again, but it’s “far too early to think about it.”

When questioned about if he’d been presented with plans that would allow him to seek a third term, Trump said, “There are methods which you could do it.” He discussed one scenario where Vice President J.D. Vance could run for office and then give the role over to Trump. “But there are others too,” he said, refusing to discuss more details.

