Donald Trump Claims Next Term Would Be His 'Fourth' as 2020 Election 'Was Totally Rigged'

While on Air Force One on March 30, Trump came into the press cabin to take questions from the media. “You said you were not joking about possibly wanting a third term,” a reporter inquired. “Does that mean you’re not planning to leave office on January 20?”

“I’m not looking at that but I’ll tell you, I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged, so it’s actually sort of a fourth term,” Trump shared. “I just don’t want the credit for the second because [Joe] Biden was so bad, he did such a bad job, and I think that’s one of the reasons that I’m popular, if you want to know the truth.’

Trump boasted he’s popular due to the “great job” he and his team have done so far, sharing he believes they’ve had the “best hundred days of almost any president” and that we’re “respected as a country again.”