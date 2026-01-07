Donald Trump's Niece Calls President 'Disgraceful' and 'Despicable' Over Son Barron's Connection to 'Monster' Andrew Tate

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump is sharply criticizing the president over his son Barron Trump’s alleged connection to controversial influencer Andrew Tate, calling her estranged uncle “disgraceful” and “despicable” in a new video. In a post shared on her Mary Trump Media YouTube account, Mary addressed reports linking Andrew — a self-described misogynist influencer facing serious criminal charges — to the Trump family. Andrew, 39, and his brother Tristan, 37, have been accused by Romanian authorities of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal group for sexual exploitation. The brothers have denied all allegations.

Source: Mary Trump Media/YouTube Mary Trump slammed her uncle Donald Trump over Barron Trump’s alleged connection to Andrew Tate.

Mary also discussed claims that Donald may have been involved in the Tate brothers’ release from Romania in February, allowing them to travel to the U.S., where they were later spotted attending a UFC event. At the time, Donald denied any involvement, saying, “I know nothing about that.” “Andrew Tate spent years courting high-profile conservatives and some of Donald’s top advisers,” Mary said, referencing a New York Times report. “He made it very, very clear that he was a huge supporter of Donald Trump’s.”

She went on to suggest Andrew’s large online following played a role in his political value. “And with his massive social media following, that’s all you need for Donald Trump to do whatever he can to make sure, regardless of the horrific crimes you’ve committed, you get to be free,” she claimed.

Source: Mary Trump Media/YouTube

Mary then turned her attention to Barron Trump, 19, alleging he admired Andrew. “Now, imagine what kind of... oh gosh, what’s the word? Um, disgraceful, despicable parent you would need to be in order to think it’s okay for your son to listen to and admire a monster like Andrew Tate,” she said.

Source: Mary Trump Media/YouTube The podcast host called the president 'disgraceful' and 'despicable' in a new video.

According to reports, Barron reportedly shares a mutual friend with the Tate brothers — Justin Waller, who has referred to himself as their “third brother” and claimed to take on a “big brother” role with the teenager. Waller told the Times that Barron admired Andrew and spoke with him over Zoom in 2024. The outlet also reported that Barron and Andrew discussed a shared belief that the criminal cases against the brothers were attempts to silence them.

Source: MEGA Mary Trump claimed Andrew Tate courted Trump allies and benefited from political support.

Mary said the situation reflects what she views as a larger pattern. “It’s hardly news that Donald is a terrible misogynist,” she stated, adding, “most of the women in my family were misogynists. Donald has continued over the years to surround himself with like-minded misogynistic people, like Jeffrey Epstein for example,” she said.

Mary further argued that Donald’s connection to the so-called manosphere has been politically strategic, allowing him to tap into the audience of influencers like Andrew in order “to latch onto their young, predominantly white male audience.” The latest remarks come shortly after Mary once again criticized Donald’s upbringing, claiming his late father, Fred Trump Sr., played a central role in shaping his personality, OK! reported. In a recent YouTube video, she alleged the president, 79, was never loved by his father, leaving him with what she described as a “black hole of need.”

Source: MEGA Reports said Barron Trump admired Andrew Tate and spoke with him in 2024.

Mary, a psychologist, previously described Fred Sr. as a “patriarchal, authoritarian sociopath,” and argued her uncle’s constant need for validation stems from emotional neglect. “We are here because the one thing Donald most desperately needs, and has never gotten, and will never get because of how damaged and depraved his own father made him, is love,” she said.