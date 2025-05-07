Donald Trump Name Shake-Up: President to Rebrand Persian Gulf After 'Gulf of America' Change
President Donald Trump is reportedly gearing up to announce that the United States will officially refer to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf during his trip to Saudi Arabia.
Sources close to the situation have disclosed that the controversial renaming is part of a strategy as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate.
Since the 16th century, the body of water has been predominantly called the Persian Gulf, but Gulf Arab states — including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — have long sought to scrub Persia from the name, opting for Arabian Gulf in their references.
Interestingly, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in the United States still uses “Persian Gulf” as the conventional name, although they also acknowledge “Arabian Gulf” and “Persian-Arabian Gulf” as alternatives.
According to AP, "The U.S. military for years has unilaterally referred to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf in statements and images it releases."
This isn’t Trump’s first foray into name changes; shortly after taking office, he controversially rebranded the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, a move that raised eyebrows across the political spectrum.
“We are going be changing — the the opposite of [Joe] Biden closing everything up and getting rid of 50 to 60 trillion worth of assets — we’ll be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” Trump announced roughly 20 minutes into his press conference opener that covered a wide-ranging number of topics.
“That covers a lot of territory,” he added. “The Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. It is appropriate. It’s appropriate.”
Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a stark warning to Iran, stating there would be “all h--- to pay” if they did not comply with Trump’s demands regarding their nuclear program.
Leavitt said the president prefers face-to-face negotiations, as his major demand will be that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.
If that demand is not met, the press secretary said it will be made clear that “all options are on the table.”
In March, Trump further threatened Iran with "dire consequences" if they persisted in backing the Houthi rebels in Yemen.
"Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire," he shared on Truth Social.
While former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has urged caution, advising Trump against military action — which he warned could escalate into a full-blown war leading to “thousands of American deaths” — Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), a vocal Israel supporter, has taken a bolder stance, encouraging Trump to “waste that s---” and “destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.”