Donald Trump Name Shake-Up: President to Rebrand Persian Gulf After 'Gulf of America' Change

Since the 16th century, the body of water has been predominantly called the Persian Gulf, but Gulf Arab states — including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — have long sought to scrub Persia from the name, opting for Arabian Gulf in their references.

Interestingly, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in the United States still uses “Persian Gulf” as the conventional name, although they also acknowledge “Arabian Gulf” and “Persian-Arabian Gulf” as alternatives.

According to AP, "The U.S. military for years has unilaterally referred to the Persian Gulf as the Arabian Gulf in statements and images it releases."