Eric Trump Mocked for Still Telling People He Worked on 'Construction Sites' When He Was Just 11 Years Old
Former President Donald Trump's second son, Eric Trump, is causing people to roll their eyes once again as he's continues to repeat an old claim that he worked on construction sites when he was just 11 years old.
Eric told a crowd of people in Iowa how his father was a great dad when he was growing up.
He claimed that ever since he was a child, he was “on construction sites cutting rebar with acetylene torches, doing plumbing and electrical, running tractors, back hoes, chain saws, digging holes” and making minimum wage.
A clip of Eric's speech in Iowa was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he was mocked and ridiculed for the wild story.
One user wrote, "I don't know which is a bigger stretch, that Trump was a great dad or that construction crews would let a fifth-grader operate an acetylene torch."
Another user commented, "Besides lying, Eric is also heavily insinuating that Donnie broke like every child labor law ever created."
A third user joked, "I wonder if Donald ever failed to pay his kids like he's done so many of his employees in the past."
Eric's claim was almost word for word the same story he told failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake during a sit-down interview where he discussed how Donald would allegedly make his kids "earn" their gifts.
"He made us work very, very hard. I was on construction sites when I was 11, 12 years old — you know, doing demo, breaking down walls, concrete, sheet rock, plumbing — stuff I still do for myself these days," Eric said.
Lake chimed in, asking, "So you know how a skyscraper is built?"
"We were making minimum wage, and he put us on the sites because he cared about work ethic. There was no free time. There was no nonsense. You're going to work. If you want a bike, go work for it," he replied.
Eric's father is currently dominating the Republican primaries in the polls, holding a commanding 51-point lead ahead of any other candidate in the race, according to recent data.
However, the New York businessman turned GOP frontrunner does have some hurdles to overcome before the election, as he currently faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison and could make him ineligible to run as the Republican candidate in the 2024 election.