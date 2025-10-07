Donald Trump Praises 'Nice' Mark Sanchez After Arrest Drama: 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump had some kind words for Mark Sanchez after the former NFL star’s shocking stabbing incident.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke about Mark Sanchez’s arrest and stabbing in an interview.

During a live interview on Monday, October 6, the president was asked about the Fox analyst, who was stabbed on Saturday and later charged with felony battery and a misdemeanor. “He's a nice guy. I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened. I can only report that he was nice,” Trump said.

Trump on Mark Sanchez: He's a nice guy. I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened. I can only report that he was nice pic.twitter.com/Sz6XQeX0ig — Acyn (@Acyn) October 7, 2025 Source: @Acyn/X

The internet quickly chimed in with mixed reactions. “He was nice……..he was nice to ME,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Speaks like a toddler.” A third user questioned, “How often does Trump say he doesn’t know someone that he does know?” while another added, “Trump knows all about the Mark Sanchez incident… yet, today, claimed to know nothing about Ghislaine Maxwell AND a Supreme Court decision about her. He’s the biggest liar on earth and mentally debilitated on top of it.”

Source: @mark_sanchez/Instagram The president called Mark Sanchez a 'nice guy' but didn’t know what happened after he made headlines.

The weekend took a dark turn for Sanchez, who was hospitalized after a violent confrontation with a grease truck driver outside a bar in Indianapolis. He was in town covering Sunday’s Colts vs. Raiders game for Fox.

Source: MEGA The former NFL star is now facing felony battery charges.

Authorities said Sanchez was charged with battery on Sunday, October 5, and one of the charges was later upgraded to a felony. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to police, Sanchez — who appeared intoxicated — allegedly confronted a 69-year-old truck driver who accidentally backed into a hotel loading dock. The argument escalated, leading the older man to use a knife in self-defense.

The former New York Jets quarterback was pepper-sprayed and stabbed several times in the upper right torso, police said. The driver, identified as Perry Tole, suffered a cut to his cheek. “This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said during a news conference alongside Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey. “The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very severe injuries as a result of that altercation.”

Source: @mark_sanchez/Instagram The sports analyst's family says he’s recovering and thankful for the support.