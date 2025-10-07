Donald Trump Praises 'Nice' Mark Sanchez After Arrest Drama: 'I Don't Know What Happened'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Donald Trump had some kind words for Mark Sanchez after the former NFL star’s shocking stabbing incident.
During a live interview on Monday, October 6, the president was asked about the Fox analyst, who was stabbed on Saturday and later charged with felony battery and a misdemeanor.
“He's a nice guy. I don't know what happened. Something bad happened. Something a little crazy happened. I can only report that he was nice,” Trump said.
The internet quickly chimed in with mixed reactions.
“He was nice……..he was nice to ME,” one person commented.
Another wrote, “Speaks like a toddler.”
A third user questioned, “How often does Trump say he doesn’t know someone that he does know?” while another added, “Trump knows all about the Mark Sanchez incident… yet, today, claimed to know nothing about Ghislaine Maxwell AND a Supreme Court decision about her. He’s the biggest liar on earth and mentally debilitated on top of it.”
The weekend took a dark turn for Sanchez, who was hospitalized after a violent confrontation with a grease truck driver outside a bar in Indianapolis. He was in town covering Sunday’s Colts vs. Raiders game for Fox.
Authorities said Sanchez was charged with battery on Sunday, October 5, and one of the charges was later upgraded to a felony. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to police, Sanchez — who appeared intoxicated — allegedly confronted a 69-year-old truck driver who accidentally backed into a hotel loading dock. The argument escalated, leading the older man to use a knife in self-defense.
The former New York Jets quarterback was pepper-sprayed and stabbed several times in the upper right torso, police said. The driver, identified as Perry Tole, suffered a cut to his cheek.
“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said during a news conference alongside Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey. “The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very severe injuries as a result of that altercation.”
Sanchez was hospitalized in stable condition on Monday morning. His initial hearing, originally set for Tuesday, October 7, was moved to November 4.
His brother Nick later shared an update, saying the former quarterback “remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained.”
“This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days,” Nick said.