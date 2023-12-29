Donald Trump Predicts He Will Not Face Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024 General Election, Calls It a 'Free-for-All'

During the sit-down interview with reporters Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow, Trump said he hoped that Biden would be the Democratic nominee. However, he also expressed disbelief that this would actually happen.

Trump criticized Biden, calling him a cheater, a scoundrel, and a bad guy. He pointed out that despite Biden's ability to convince people he is a nice guy, his credentials speak otherwise. Trump asserted Biden's speech and his ability to put two sentences together are lacking.

"I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do," he told Boyle and Marlow. "All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk."

He concluded by saying that he could not believe Biden would be the nominee, though he hopes he is.