OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Predicts He Will Not Face Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024 General Election, Calls It a 'Free-for-All'

donald trump predicts he wont face joe biden or kamala harris in
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump, former president of the United States, predicted he would not face either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump could end up behind bars sooner than expected report
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Doesn't think Joe Biden will be the democratic nominee in 2024.

During the sit-down interview with reporters Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow, Trump said he hoped that Biden would be the Democratic nominee. However, he also expressed disbelief that this would actually happen.

Trump criticized Biden, calling him a cheater, a scoundrel, and a bad guy. He pointed out that despite Biden's ability to convince people he is a nice guy, his credentials speak otherwise. Trump asserted Biden's speech and his ability to put two sentences together are lacking.

"I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do," he told Boyle and Marlow. "All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk."

He concluded by saying that he could not believe Biden would be the nominee, though he hopes he is.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump predicts he wont face joe biden or kamala harris in
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history.

When asked about Harris, Trump said he didn't think she would be the nominee. He attributed this to her failures on major national policy items, which he believed would prove too daunting for Democrats to accept.

However, when the reporters inquired about who Trump thought he would run against, he did not have an answer. Instead, he mentioned that he believed the situation would result in a "free-for-all" among Democrats vying to become the 2024 nominee.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump predicts he wont face joe biden or kamala harris in
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

As OK! previously reported, Biden and his campaign have grown frustrated at his "unacceptably low" poll numbers.

According to Real Clear Politics, Trump has pulled ahead nationally against Biden, with recent polls placing him 2.3 points ahead of the sitting president.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Both candidates have commanding leads in both of their respective primaries, but many in the campaign have voiced their concern regarding Biden's age and Trump's ongoing legal issues.

The ex-president currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments, and there's a good chance he could be put behind bars before the general election.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.