Donald Trump Predicts He Will Not Face Joe Biden or Kamala Harris in 2024 General Election, Calls It a 'Free-for-All'
Donald Trump, former president of the United States, predicted he would not face either President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election.
During the sit-down interview with reporters Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow, Trump said he hoped that Biden would be the Democratic nominee. However, he also expressed disbelief that this would actually happen.
Trump criticized Biden, calling him a cheater, a scoundrel, and a bad guy. He pointed out that despite Biden's ability to convince people he is a nice guy, his credentials speak otherwise. Trump asserted Biden's speech and his ability to put two sentences together are lacking.
"I laugh when they say, ‘Trump is the evil one, and he’s the nice one.’ That’s the one thing he’s been able to do," he told Boyle and Marlow. "All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk."
He concluded by saying that he could not believe Biden would be the nominee, though he hopes he is.
When asked about Harris, Trump said he didn't think she would be the nominee. He attributed this to her failures on major national policy items, which he believed would prove too daunting for Democrats to accept.
However, when the reporters inquired about who Trump thought he would run against, he did not have an answer. Instead, he mentioned that he believed the situation would result in a "free-for-all" among Democrats vying to become the 2024 nominee.
As OK! previously reported, Biden and his campaign have grown frustrated at his "unacceptably low" poll numbers.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump has pulled ahead nationally against Biden, with recent polls placing him 2.3 points ahead of the sitting president.
Both candidates have commanding leads in both of their respective primaries, but many in the campaign have voiced their concern regarding Biden's age and Trump's ongoing legal issues.
The ex-president currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments, and there's a good chance he could be put behind bars before the general election.