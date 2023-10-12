Robert De Niro Calls 'Wannabe Dictator' Donald Trump 'Evil' in Scathing Speech Shared at the Stop Trump Summit in NYC

"He's a wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics," De Niro continued. "No sense of right or wrong. No regard for anyone but himself — not the people he was supposed to lead and protect, not the people he does business with, not the people who follow him, blindly and loyally, not even the people who consider themselves his 'friends.' He has contempt for all of them."

The native New Yorker also reflected on the impact of Trump's presidency on both America and his hometown.

De Niro highlighted the divisive nature of Trump's leadership, which had caused turmoil and put the country at risk. De Niro drew a parallel between Trump and an abusive father, ruling through fear and violent behavior.

He stressed the importance of taking the danger of Trump seriously, as evil thrives when it is dismissed.