Donald Trump Hits Back at 'Insurrectionist' Joe Biden in Unhinged Rant, Claims He's 'Destroying America'

"Crooked Joe Biden is the Insurrectionist because he let millions of unknown people come recklessly and unchecked through our insane 'Open' Border, let a war begin in the Middle East and Ukraine, Weaponized our DOJ & FBI, SURRENDERED in Afghanistan when we could have left with dignity and strength — the most embarrassing event in the history of our Country, and is destroying America with the GREEN NEW SCAM," Trump wrote to his 6.52 million followers.

Following the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling, Trump plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is currently composed of a conservative majority bench, including three justices nominated by the former president.

Trump has consistently claimed that the legal battles he is facing, including the four criminal cases in which he has pleaded not guilty to 91 charges, are politically motivated "witch hunts" aimed at preventing him from winning the 2024 election.