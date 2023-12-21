Donald Trump Hits Back at 'Insurrectionist' Joe Biden in Unhinged Rant, Claims He's 'Destroying America'
In a recent post on Truth Social, former president and current frontrunner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, Donald Trump, accused President Joe Biden of being an "insurrectionist."
Trump's attack came after being disqualified from running for the White House in Colorado.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment during the January 6 riot, barring him from running for office again.
The state's historic ruling invoked the 14th Amendment, which states that a person who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" after taking an oath of office to support the Constitution should be barred from running for office again.
This ruling marks a significant blow to Trump's potential campaign.
"Crooked Joe Biden is the Insurrectionist because he let millions of unknown people come recklessly and unchecked through our insane 'Open' Border, let a war begin in the Middle East and Ukraine, Weaponized our DOJ & FBI, SURRENDERED in Afghanistan when we could have left with dignity and strength — the most embarrassing event in the history of our Country, and is destroying America with the GREEN NEW SCAM," Trump wrote to his 6.52 million followers.
Following the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling, Trump plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is currently composed of a conservative majority bench, including three justices nominated by the former president.
Trump has consistently claimed that the legal battles he is facing, including the four criminal cases in which he has pleaded not guilty to 91 charges, are politically motivated "witch hunts" aimed at preventing him from winning the 2024 election.
In response to Trump's accusations, Biden stated that Trump "certainly supported an insurrection" when his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, fueled by Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
The exchange between the two former presidents highlights the ongoing political tensions between the Republicans and Democrats.
The White House has been contacted for comment but has yet to respond as of the time of writing.
In the aftermath of the Colorado court's decision, several Republican figures have suggested retaliating by attempting to remove Biden from other state ballots.
As OK! previously reported, former Trump White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway called the recent court decision a "threat to democracy" while also criticizing Democrats for constantly bringing up January 6.