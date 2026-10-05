Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns With 'Slumped Over' Arrival at White House After Ohio Rally

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Footage of President Donald Trump returning to Washington, D.C., after an evening campaign rally in Ohio has sparked widespread discussion and online concern about his physical health and stamina. Social media observers and political commentators noted that the 80-year-old president appeared visibly worn and "slumped over" as he returned to the White House. The clip, which attracted substantial interest after media outlets such as The Daily Beast and commentators from MeidasTouch highlighted it, shows Trump seemingly struggling with fatigue after a demanding multi-state travel schedule. “He left Dayton, Ohio. He arrived back in Washington, D.C., slumped over, struggling to walk around,” MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas noted on Sunday, October 4.

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White House Dismisses Health Concerns

Source: MEGA The White House continues to insist Donald Trump is in excellent health.

The viral clip captures the geriatric president returning late at night from a packed event in Vandalia, Ohio, looking exhausted and struggling to maintain his posture. Viewers and critics online expressed alarm, with some questioning his fitness for office given the heavy physical toll of his ongoing schedule. In response to recurring scrutiny over his fatigue, the White House has repeatedly dismissed health concerns. Spokespersons say Trump is in excellent health and has unmatched energy.

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'The President Is Not Well'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's latest appearance fueled health concerns.

Rather than dealing with the health speculation directly, Trump focused on media coverage, taking to Truth Social to lash out at Fox News for what he claimed was an inadequate broadcast of his Ohio rally crowd. Social media seized on the visual details of the footage — notably Trump’s mouth agape, his head resting on his chest and a repetitive tapping gesture with his right leg. "This isn't normal; the president is not well,” noted one commenter. “This man just needs to be put in a padded room and he, can sleep all day… He’s in no mental position to be POTUS,” noted another.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been seen with makeup covering his bruised hands.

Other critics claimed the presidency's heavy mental and physical demands are too taxing for an 80-year-old, suggesting he should rest rather than travel. "Slathered with makeup, he's getting IVs,” insisted another, pointing to visible signs of physical wear, while others also speculated about cosmetic cover-ups or medical treatments to maintain his stamina.

'Leave Me Alone'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted he takes an aspirin daily but doesn't 'know if it works.'