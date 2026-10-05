Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns With 'Slumped Over' Arrival at White House After Ohio Rally
Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Footage of President Donald Trump returning to Washington, D.C., after an evening campaign rally in Ohio has sparked widespread discussion and online concern about his physical health and stamina.
Social media observers and political commentators noted that the 80-year-old president appeared visibly worn and "slumped over" as he returned to the White House.
The clip, which attracted substantial interest after media outlets such as The Daily Beast and commentators from MeidasTouch highlighted it, shows Trump seemingly struggling with fatigue after a demanding multi-state travel schedule.
“He left Dayton, Ohio. He arrived back in Washington, D.C., slumped over, struggling to walk around,” MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas noted on Sunday, October 4.
White House Dismisses Health Concerns
The viral clip captures the geriatric president returning late at night from a packed event in Vandalia, Ohio, looking exhausted and struggling to maintain his posture.
Viewers and critics online expressed alarm, with some questioning his fitness for office given the heavy physical toll of his ongoing schedule.
In response to recurring scrutiny over his fatigue, the White House has repeatedly dismissed health concerns. Spokespersons say Trump is in excellent health and has unmatched energy.
'The President Is Not Well'
Rather than dealing with the health speculation directly, Trump focused on media coverage, taking to Truth Social to lash out at Fox News for what he claimed was an inadequate broadcast of his Ohio rally crowd.
Social media seized on the visual details of the footage — notably Trump’s mouth agape, his head resting on his chest and a repetitive tapping gesture with his right leg.
"This isn't normal; the president is not well,” noted one commenter.
“This man just needs to be put in a padded room and he, can sleep all day… He’s in no mental position to be POTUS,” noted another.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Other critics claimed the presidency's heavy mental and physical demands are too taxing for an 80-year-old, suggesting he should rest rather than travel.
"Slathered with makeup, he's getting IVs,” insisted another, pointing to visible signs of physical wear, while others also speculated about cosmetic cover-ups or medical treatments to maintain his stamina.
'Leave Me Alone'
Trump made a comment about his health earlier in the rally, admitting, “I take an aspirin a day. I don’t know if it works, but psychologically I need it,” while noting that his doctors advised him to lower his daily aspirin dose.
“It thins the h--- out of your blood, I guess. I don’t know if it works, but I’ve been doing it for a long time. And here I am making speeches,” he exclaimed. “They said, ‘Sir, you don’t need that!’ I said, ‘Do me a favor, I’ve been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone.’”