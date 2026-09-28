Politics Karoline Leavitt Shops Explosive Book Revealing Behind-the-Scenes Tales From Trump Administration After White House Exit, Sources Say Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt is reportedly floating a book about her time in the White House. Adam Downer Sept. 28 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has only been out of the White House for a month, but she's already pitching a tell-all book. According to a Page Six report, sources said the youngest-ever press secretary's book will include behind-the-scenes information about her brief time in Donald Trump's administration.

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Karoline Leavitt Already Is Floating Behind-the-Scenes Stories

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt told some insider stories to Sean Hannity.

Leavitt, 29, left the Trump administration in August in order to spend more time with her small children and 61-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio. She said at the time she would return to her job working at pro-Trump Super PAC MAGA Inc. However, in the brief time she's been out of office, she's already made waves sharing never-before-heard stories about the administration. For example, in a mid-September interview with Sean Hannity, she claimed that reporters privately apologized to her for asking "unfair" questions, saying the questions were dictated by media executives. She also criticized media outlets for electing not to air certain Trump speeches — just as Trump launched "Trump TV," a YouTube channel dedicated to airing Trump speeches 24 hours a day.

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Karoline Leavitt Recalled Donald Trump Calling U.K. Prime Minister 'Stupid'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt told new stories about Donald Trump.

One of the more controversial stories from her Hannity interview concerned a private Trump meeting with former U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where Trump ripped into his British counterpart. "The president just starts ripping into him for his policies," she recalled. "He’s like, ‘Your policies here are so stupid. You need to close your borders, you need to deport these people you have in your country.’ You know, ‘I know your country. I know your people. They hate what you’re doing, and you need to…’ And Starmer’s just sitting there like…” She also spun Trump ranting at an ally as a humorous anecdote. "I remember Stephen Miller and I looking at each other like, ‘Oh boy. Here we go.’ Fun times," she said. She also said the interview proved how with Trump, "What you see is what you get."

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Not Every Republican Is a Fan

Source: MEGA Newsmax host Greg Kelly ripped Leavitt's 'gossiping.'

Not every Republican was as amused by her story. After the Hannity interview, Newsmax host Greg Kelly ripped Leavitt for "gossiping" and sharing potentially damaging Trump stories so close to the 2026 midterms. "A BREACH of Trust: The President’s, and the Nation’s. So IMMATURE!!!!" he complained on X.

Karoline Leavitt Was One of Donald Trump's Favorites

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made questionable comments about Karoline Leavitt.