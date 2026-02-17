or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
NEWS

Donald Trump Pressed About Epstein 'Cover-Up': 'I Have Nothing to Hide'

Photo of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton suggested Donald Trump is using her and husband Bill Clinton as a distraction from his own ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

After former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump’s administration of an Epstein “cover-up,” the POTUS lashed out and said he has nothing to hide.

When asked on Air Force One about his nemesis and former 2016 presidential opponent testifying about her husband’s involvement with the late child predator as a "distraction" from his own involvement, Trump went nuts.

“I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it, and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated,” he sneered.

Donald Trump Says Hillary Clinton Has 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Image of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he’s been ‘exonerated.'

"They’re getting pulled in, and that’s their problem, but I watched her in Munich, and she seriously has Trump derangement syndrome. I’ve been totally exonerated, and it’s really interesting because they’ve been pulled in," he added. "Think of it, they’ve been pulled in. Clinton and many other Democrats have been pulled in."

Trump has not been "totally exonerated," and Hillary and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, have agreed to testify before Congress about Epstein. The former first lady has said she had no involvement with him, and her husband has denied knowing about the late trafficker's crimes.

The former first couple initially refused to answer questions under oath about the Epstein investigation, but agreed to do so after House Republicans threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress.

Hillary Clinton Recalled Meeting Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump

Image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton recalled meeting Ghislaine Maxwell through her charity.

Speaking to the BBC at the annual World Forum in Berlin, Hillary said calls to have her and Bill testify are a desperate distraction attempt.

“We have no links [with Epstein]. We have a very clear record that we’ve been willing to talk about, which my husband has said he took some rides on the airplane for his charitable work,” she said. “I don’t recall ever meeting him.”

Hillary admitted she met Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, but only among the “thousands of people” she met via her Clinton Global Initiative charity.

Michael Wolff Claimed Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Were 'Best Friends'

Image of Michael Wolff
Source: MEGA

Author Michael Wolff corresponded frequently with Jeffrey Epstein.

“We are more than happy to say what we know, which is very limited and totally unrelated to their behavior or their crimes. Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump. This is not complicated,” she added. “Look at this shiny object. We’re going to have the Clintons, even Hillary Clinton, who never met the guy.”

President Trump said Jeffrey “was fighting that I don’t get elected [in 2016] with some author, a sleaze bag, by the way,” an apparent reference to journalist and author Michael Wolff, who has reported extensively on the disgraced financier and corresponded with him frequently in his research.

“Jeffrey Epstein was a monster, but he had important things to say,” Wolff previously admitted via social media, claiming Trump was “the best friend of, you know, evil.”

