Most Disturbing Revelations From the Latest Epstein Files — Including Donald Trump's Oral S-- With a 13-Year-Old and Bill Gates' Reported STD Exposure

A 13-Year-Old Bit Donald Trump During an Oral S--

Source: MEGA The U.S. Department of Justice released additional documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files on January 30.

The latest Epstein files released by the U.S. Department of Justice referenced a wide range of prominent figures, including President Donald Trump. One document claimed a 13-year-old Jeffrey Epstein victim was "forced to perform oral s--" on Trump 35 years ago in New Jersey. "The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral s--," the complaint read. "The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein."

Bill Clinton Traveled Overseas With Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton was seen in several pictures included in the Epstein files.

The latest batch of Epstein files featured photos of Bill Clinton in questionable situations with Epstein, including his travels with the convicted s-- offender across multiple locations. One snap, titled "Morocco King Wedding," captured the president posing with Epstein ahead of Moroccan King Mohammed VI's 2002 wedding. He was also seen in a picture taken aboard the financier's "Lolita Express" private jet.

Bill Gates Allegedly Caught an STD

Source: MEGA Bill Gates has maintained he never went to the infamous Epstein island.

The recently exposed files featured an exchange between Epstein and Bill Gates dated 2013, in which the late child s-- offender claimed the Microsoft big boss caught an STD when he cheated on his then-wife, Melinda Gates. "TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," Jeffrey wrote in one email. The disgraced financier also wrote communications, assumed to be drafts, sharing the reason why he was resigning from Bill and Melinda's foundation. One email stated, "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill... In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal." "From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial (sic) doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability," he added in the note.

Donald Trump Called Wife Melania a 'Hot Piece of A—' After Winning the 2016 Election

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously said Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with his wife, Melania.

The day after Donald won the election against Hillary Clinton in 2016, the late s-- trafficker allegedly emailed an anonymous person, revealing a tasteless remark the president reportedly made about his wife, Melania Trump. Jeffrey wrote, "I simply cannot believe this victory. No one called it, we all thought she'd win." He added, "I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying, 'Wow, what a hot piece of a--.'"

Elon Musk Asked Jeffrey Epstein If He Could Visit His Island

Source: MEGA Elon Musk insisted he 'refused' Jeffrey Epstein's invitations.

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk asked Jeffrey if he could visit his island since he was going to spend the holidays in the British Virgin Islands, exposed emails from December 2013 revealed. "always space for you," Jeffrey replied a few days later, adding he could "come and get" Elon on January 2 or 3. The SpaceX mogul said he "could fly back early" to Los Angeles on the 3rd: "We will be in St. Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?" It remains unknown if Elon ever visited the island.

Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Assaulted a Woman While Jay-Z Was Present

Source: MEGA Jay-Z was reportedly present when Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted the woman.

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was thrust into the spotlight following the release of the latest Epstein files after a document accused him of sexually assaulting a woman while Jay-Z was allegedly present. According to the FBI intake form dated July 2019, the woman — whose name has been redacted — claimed a stranger abducted her from her home in 2016. "[The victim] later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted]," according to the unverified claims. "[Redacted] believed she was in Epstein's mansion in Florida." The woman stated she was "abducted on seven occasions," and she always found herself waking up in an "opulent indoor setting." The filing added the victim "suffered from s— abuse on multiple of those occasions, in which Epstein participated." A similar assault allegedly happened at a party attended by Harvey and Pusha T in 2007.

Jared Leto Was Mentioned in the Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Several teens previously accused Jared Leto of showing 'predatory, terrifying and unacceptable' behavior.

The public was left shocked when Jared Leto's name unexpectedly popped out in an email from the newly exposed Epstein files. A redacted name sent an email to Jeffrey on February 19, 2015, which read, "Jared Leto did very well ;) what about tomorrow's schedule?" The email's emergence prompted renewed focus on the Fight Club actor's past controversies, including when nine women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct in 2025.

Jeffrey Epstein Had 'Wild' Dinner With Mark Zuckerberg and Tech Billionaires

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein said the dinner was 'wild.'

In an August 20, 2015, email to Tom Pritzker, Jeffrey opened up about his dinner with Mark Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires, including Elon, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. "Not sure yet. i had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k [sic], thiel hoffman, wild," he wrote. A few days later, Reid sent a follow-up email to Jeffrey and Mark, which read, "Jeffrey, Zuck, email connections from the Ed Boyden dinner — so that convo can continue." Elsewhere in the correspondence, Jeffrey reacted to Mark's marriage to his wife, Priscilla Chan. "Can't believe it and so sad, I could be instead of her," he teased. A representative for the Meta CEO confirmed Mark indeed met Jeffrey "in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein. Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner."

Photos of Jeffrey Epstein's Dead Body Exposed

Source: Department of Justice Jeffrey Epstein died on August 10, 2019.

Previously unseen photos of Jeffrey's dead body were included in the latest batch of the files, capturing the pedophile lying shirtless on a stretcher after he allegedly hung himself in prison. One snap showed medical responders attempting to revive him after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell on August 10, 2019. Jeffrey was also pictured inside a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In addition to the graphic photos, the "Jeffrey Epstein death investigation" report included his post-mortem examination and a psychology report on his mental health prior to his death.

Sarah Ferguson Made an Inappropriate Remark About Eugenie's Private Life

Source: MEGA The sender identified as 'Sarah' is believed to be Sarah Ferguson.